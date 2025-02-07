Mark Zuckerberg's Complete Transformation

Mark Zuckerberg grew up in New York with three sisters. He was the child of a dentist, and the future Facebook founder found a love of computers very early in his life. On an episode of Reid Hoffman's "Masters of Scale" podcast, Zuckerberg described one of the first computer programs he ever wrote. His father's office was connected to their house, he said, and he realized that his father needed a program that would let him share information. "The dentists and hygienists needed to share data on the patients and chat. So I built a system where he could communicate with folks across rooms, and also communicate with me and my sisters upstairs," Zuckerberg revealed. "And I called it ZuckNet."

Pretty quickly, Zuckerberg's parents realized that they should nurture their son's budding talent. When he was eleven, his parents hired a software developer to come work with him and teach him even more about computers. That tutor later spoke with The New Yorker and recalled, "He was a prodigy. Sometimes it was tough to stay ahead of him."

In high school, Zuckerberg fenced, and he also developed a program called Synapse that would recommend music. The teenager turned down multi-million dollar offers to buy the program, telling The Harvard Crimson, "I don't really like putting a price-tag on the stuff I do. That's just like not the point."