Who Is Kendrick Lamar's Girlfriend Whitney Alford?

As Kendrick Lamar prepares for his halftime show performance at the Super Bowl, it begs the question: who exactly is the rapper's longtime partner Whitney Alford, and how did she get involved with Lamar's recent (and ongoing) beef with Drake?

As it turns out, their love story began long before the rapper's rise to stardom. The two met at Centennial High School in Compton, California, where they started as friends before their relationship blossomed into something deeper. The duration of their relationship makes for a stark contrast to many other high-profile relationships, but it's a testament to the way Lamar treats the people closest to him.

"Everybody that's been around me has been around since day one," Lamar told The Breakfast Club (via BET). "People that have been by your side — you're supposed to honor that." And that's exactly what he's done with Alford. In a 2015 interview with Billboard, he shared, "I wouldn't even call her my girl. That's my best friend. I don't even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she's somebody I can tell my fears to."

