Will Ferrell's Oldest Son Grew Up To Be Quite The Stunner
Will Ferrell has given us plenty of laughs over the years, from "Saturday Night Live" to "Anchorman" and even the holiday classic "Elf." But beyond comedy, Ferrell and his long-time wife, Viveca Paulin, have also given the world three sons — Magnus, Mattius, & Axel — who could potentially carry on the Ferrell name in Hollywood. While Ferrell's eldest doesn't seem to be keen on acting, Magnus Ferrell does seem to already know what he wants to do for a living: sing. He's already released a few singles and amassed a following on social media. But besides being the spawn of a comedy legend, part of Magnus' allure may be due to his striking good looks. "How can a human being look so perfect," gushed one fan in the comment section of a February 2024 TikTok video Magnus posted. Another commented: "You are the cutest thing."
And thanks to Will, even more people might soon swoon over Magnus after his song "Slow Down" was featured in "You're Cordially Invited" released on Amazon Prime in January 2025. The flick, which stars Will opposite Reese Witherspoon, features the track Magnus made with his college roommate. In an interview with People that same month, Magnus explained that his dad helped get the song into the film. "He was like, 'Hey, we're filming, but they don't have this song yet in this party scene. I showed them yours and they'd love to use it,'" Magnus recalled. In the comment section of Magnus's interview, his good looks were brought up again, with one fan quipping, "He's so handsome."
Magnus Ferrell takes after his dad's sense of humor
Magnus Ferrell is proving that he's more than just a pretty face with a good voice. Although he may not be following in his dad Will Ferrell's comedic footsteps, it doesn't mean he didn't inherit his father's funny gene. During a 2018 interview with Parade, Will claimed Magnus was shaping up to be a real jokester. "He's very subtly funny," he said, going on to recount a stunt Magnus pulled in high school. "Last year for his yearbook photo, he borrowed another kid's glasses. He doesn't wear glasses. There he is with this very serious look with glasses on. Like 'Magnus, that is so subversive and funny. Totally my sense of humor,'" Will said.
Will also loves playing pranks on Magnus. In a June 2024 TikTok video, Magnus shared a post writing "rating things my dad has done," which included a photo of Will dressed as a medieval lord while escorting him to prom. Perhaps it's Will's shenanigans that have influenced Magnus's savvy sense of humor. Taking part in a TikTok trend where users discuss the "trauma" that made them funny, Magnus captioned a January 2025 video about the time Will crashed a college party at the University of Southern California, where Magnus started attending in 2023, and took over the DJ board. This embarrassing moment for Magnus later made the rounds on the internet.