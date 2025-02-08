Will Ferrell's Oldest Son Grew Up To Be Quite The Stunner

Will Ferrell has given us plenty of laughs over the years, from "Saturday Night Live" to "Anchorman" and even the holiday classic "Elf." But beyond comedy, Ferrell and his long-time wife, Viveca Paulin, have also given the world three sons — Magnus, Mattius, & Axel — who could potentially carry on the Ferrell name in Hollywood. While Ferrell's eldest doesn't seem to be keen on acting, Magnus Ferrell does seem to already know what he wants to do for a living: sing. He's already released a few singles and amassed a following on social media. But besides being the spawn of a comedy legend, part of Magnus' allure may be due to his striking good looks. "How can a human being look so perfect," gushed one fan in the comment section of a February 2024 TikTok video Magnus posted. Another commented: "You are the cutest thing."

Advertisement

And thanks to Will, even more people might soon swoon over Magnus after his song "Slow Down" was featured in "You're Cordially Invited" released on Amazon Prime in January 2025. The flick, which stars Will opposite Reese Witherspoon, features the track Magnus made with his college roommate. In an interview with People that same month, Magnus explained that his dad helped get the song into the film. "He was like, 'Hey, we're filming, but they don't have this song yet in this party scene. I showed them yours and they'd love to use it,'" Magnus recalled. In the comment section of Magnus's interview, his good looks were brought up again, with one fan quipping, "He's so handsome."