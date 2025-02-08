Details About HGTV Star Christina Haack's Engagement Rings (& Which One Is The Priciest)
Following three engagements and marriages, Christina Haack now has quite the collection of engagement rings (provided she hasn't returned any of them). The HGTV star's first ring came from Tarek El Moussa, with whom she tied the knot in 2009 after almost three years of dating. Not much is known about the sparkler, since neither Haack nor El Moussa has shared details or provided a close-up view of it. However, eagle-eyed fans who paid attention to her jewelry likely caught a glimpse of it on the exes' hit show "Flip or Flop," where Haack could be seen sporting it as they were looking over projects and renovating the homes. As for the price, considering the two got engaged before they shot to stardom as HGTV stars, it might be the least expensive ring in Haack's collection.
Two kids and seven years of marriage later, Haack and El Moussa called it quits in 2016 and finalized their divorce two years later. Less than 12 months after her first marriage officially came to an end, Haack shocked fans when she wed Ant Anstead in a surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018. The pair didn't announce an engagement, but the "Christina on the Coast" star may have flashed the sparkler she received from Anstead in a sweet photo she posted of them on Instagram. The potential engagement ring appeared to feature a round-cut diamond surrounded by smaller diamonds, set on a thin platinum band. The sparkler looks like it cost a pretty penny, but perhaps not as much as the wedding ring Haack got from Anstead.
Christina Haack's third engagement ring costs the same as a house
Christina Haack's potential second engagement ring looked like it cost a pretty penny, but perhaps not as much as the wedding ring she got from Ant Anstead. The creation of Randall Scott Fine Jewelry & Watches, the eternity ring featured 16 emerald cut diamonds that totaled 8.5 carats and a platinum band. The jewelry house counts stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Emma Stone among its clients, so Haack's and Anstead's wedding rings likely cost more than what the average bride and groom can afford. Similar rings on the luxury jewelry brand Nekta's website are priced between $31,000 and $64,000.
Though their wedding rings symbolize eternal love, Haack and Anstead's marriage lasted less than three years, with the pair splitting in November 2020. Haack quickly moved with realtor Joshua Hall, who popped the big question with a gorgeous handmade ring from Benny and the Gems featuring a huge radiant-cut diamond and a platinum band covered in pavé diamond. Jeweler Benny Hayoun told E! News that the 5-carat ring, which was made using raw metal, was worth a staggering $200,000 — more than enough to buy a brand new home in some states and likely the priciest among Haack's engagement rings.
Haack showed off the ring when she announced their engagement via Instagram in September 2021, sharing now-deleted photos of them enjoying a romantic dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico. She also gave a close-up look at the sparkler via her Instagram Stories when she thanked the jeweler. Unfortunately, the third time was not the charm for Haack, and she and Hall split in July 2024.