Details About HGTV Star Christina Haack's Engagement Rings (& Which One Is The Priciest)

Following three engagements and marriages, Christina Haack now has quite the collection of engagement rings (provided she hasn't returned any of them). The HGTV star's first ring came from Tarek El Moussa, with whom she tied the knot in 2009 after almost three years of dating. Not much is known about the sparkler, since neither Haack nor El Moussa has shared details or provided a close-up view of it. However, eagle-eyed fans who paid attention to her jewelry likely caught a glimpse of it on the exes' hit show "Flip or Flop," where Haack could be seen sporting it as they were looking over projects and renovating the homes. As for the price, considering the two got engaged before they shot to stardom as HGTV stars, it might be the least expensive ring in Haack's collection.

Two kids and seven years of marriage later, Haack and El Moussa called it quits in 2016 and finalized their divorce two years later. Less than 12 months after her first marriage officially came to an end, Haack shocked fans when she wed Ant Anstead in a surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018. The pair didn't announce an engagement, but the "Christina on the Coast" star may have flashed the sparkler she received from Anstead in a sweet photo she posted of them on Instagram. The potential engagement ring appeared to feature a round-cut diamond surrounded by smaller diamonds, set on a thin platinum band. The sparkler looks like it cost a pretty penny, but perhaps not as much as the wedding ring Haack got from Anstead.

