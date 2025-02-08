5 Times That Rihanna Was Unrecognizable After Pulling Off A Dramatic Transformation
As a fashion icon, trendsetting singer, and all-around talented individual, Rihanna has gone through several dramatic transformations throughout her career. The mother of two children with her partner and fellow musician A$AP Rocky seems to be living her best life since she has enough wealth to do whatever she wants. She especially seems to enjoy helming her various business ventures and launching more Fenty lines and products, as well as goofing off with A$AP Rocky.
Riri also seems to love masterminding memorable designed to shock the world, such as when she revealed her first baby bump during a New York City stroll in 2022. She's also known for her incredible red carpet moments that left us utterly speechless, so it's fun to look back on all the styles and trends the "We Found Love" singer has tried along the way. From vamping up her style to making bold statements at every Met Gala, here are five times Rihanna was unrecognizable after pulling off a dramatic transformation.
In 2007, Rihanna was a good girl gone bad
Rihanna's first major transformation left everyone stunned. With a new haircut and a new attitude, the "Good Girl Gone Bad" era truly shocked fans and made waves. It was a sharp pivot from her Christian roots and let the world know that she was taking her music and brand in a different direction. "It's very important for me to show people who I am because fans can connect with me more," she told Entertainment Weekly in 2007. "Everything I wore is a reflection of how I felt, a reflection of where I am right now. ... It's more artistic for me. So it's definitely showing people me, more than trying to look sexy."
The fresh appearance and amped-up sex appeal also sparked rumors and controversy. Many people wondered at the state of the relationship between Rihanna and Jay-Z. Both artists maintained their working relationship was professional and simply a collaborative effort to move her career in a new direction. It certainly launched the "Diamonds" singer to a new status of fame she still has today.
Rihanna's iconic 2015 Met Gala look
Even though this wasn't Rihanna's first time attending the Met Gala, her arrival at the 2015 "China: Through The Looking Glass" themed event elevated everything. Wearing an immaculate golden yellow robe by Chinese designer Guo Pei, Rihanna reminded everyone why she is a fashion icon. "I love this dress so much! It's Chinese couture ... it's handmade by one Chinese woman and it took her two years to make," the "Love on the Brain" singer told Vanity Fair. It seems Pei, who also had two garments on display for the Met's event, knew the dress would be a stunner. "The focus and the attention paid to this dress will make it remembered by the world," she wrote on her personal blog (via Vanity Fair).
For an event that was supposed to highlight China's influence on fashion throughout the ages, Rihanna was one of a small handful of attendees who actually wore a dress designed by a Chinese artist. Wanting to pull from centuries of history, head of the Metropolitan Museum's Department of Asian Art Maxwell K. Hearn told Vogue, "At the Met, we can put modern art into a 5,000-year context. That's one of the thrills for me." Unfortunately, this did not prevent most guests from simply wanting to wear something outrageous rather than relevant.
Rihanna twists it up after a successful 2016 New York Fashion Week
In 2016, Rihanna launched her first FENTY X PUMA collaboration at New York Fashion Week. The success of this led to the official release of Fenty Beauty — which became a hit with many celebrities — the following year. After the runway show in late 2016, Rihanna was seen wearing more cozy and relaxing outfits. Exploring more than just relaxing sweaters and destroyed denim, the "Don't Stop the Music" singer also changed up her hair.
Rihanna often rotates between dramatic hairstyles, and this one really seemed to fit the more fun and carefree vibe she embodies after the successful Fenty launch. Here, she switched up her hair and opted for a more relaxed streetwear style, letting everyone know it was time to do some celebratory shopping as she entered the era of building her beauty empire.
Rihanna's performance while pregnant during the 2023 Super Bowl
In another iconic transformation, Rihanna took the stage at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona to put on her first live show in over half a decade — the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. In a pared-down performance, at least compared to previous acts, there were no costume changes for Rihanna or her backup dancers. However, it certainly had a visual theme with a monochromatic color scheme, and it worked. According to Billboard, it became the most-watched halftime performance in the history of the event, beating out singer Katy Perry, who previously held the record.
Rihanna also released a line of snarky tees ahead of her halftime show, which seemed to be the right move, as more people tuned in to watch her sing than watched the game itself. Bucking the trend of bringing on any surprise guests, the "Work" singer belted out her entire setlist solo — well, solo except for the baby bump. The big reveal that surprised the world wasn't exactly planned, Rihanna admitted. "Here's the thing — I do what I have to do, right?" she later told Access Hollywood (via Billboard). "My jumper couldn't zip up. No one knew I was pregnant. The zip, it just stopped right there. So it had to be what it had to be!"
In 2024, Rihanna's was unrecognizable as she went blonde
As she nestles into motherhood, Rihanna has been opting for a more relaxed streetwear style. Seen sporting baggier sweats, baseball caps, and sunglasses, it appeared that Rihanna was going for an unrecognizable "mom" look after the birth of her sons, RZA in 2022 and Riot in 2023. Aiming to keep things casual while still living her luxurious life, the "Rude Boy" singer is seen here leaving the swanky Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi.
During an interview with Vogue China, the makeup mogul admitted she's always wanted to do things her way. "I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f*** says it has to be that way?" she said. "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom." Rihanna might be trying to keep a low profile look these days, but even without makeup she still shines.