5 Signs Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Will Get Engaged At The Super Bowl

Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has been one of the hottest pop culture topics for over a year. Kelce has supported Swift at the record-breaking Eras Tour, and Swift has become the world's most well-known WAG, cheering her beau on as he led his team to Super Bowl victory. As Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs prep for yet another Super Bowl on February 9, fans wonder if he'll use this opportunity to pop the question.

Kelce is surely hoping to earn another Super Bowl ring at Super Bowl LIX, but will he also be gifting another special ring? The 35-year-old love birds confirmed their romance in September 2023. So far, we're not sure about Swift's 2025 Super Bowl plans, but she'll surely be there supporting her man. And, he may have an important piece of jewelry for her in return. According to the New York Post, FanDuel Sportsbook projects a 11.76% chance that the proposal will go down on the field at the Caesars Superdome after the Super Bowl. Those aren't great odds, but since matters of the heart are far less predictable than sports, the odds may be a bit higher. After all, there have been hints that Kelce will be getting down on one knee soon. We've got the top five signs that he'll pop the question to Swift at the Super Bowl, and let's just say — this may turn out to be a big day for this power couple in more ways than one.

