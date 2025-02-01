5 Signs Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Will Get Engaged At The Super Bowl
Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has been one of the hottest pop culture topics for over a year. Kelce has supported Swift at the record-breaking Eras Tour, and Swift has become the world's most well-known WAG, cheering her beau on as he led his team to Super Bowl victory. As Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs prep for yet another Super Bowl on February 9, fans wonder if he'll use this opportunity to pop the question.
Kelce is surely hoping to earn another Super Bowl ring at Super Bowl LIX, but will he also be gifting another special ring? The 35-year-old love birds confirmed their romance in September 2023. So far, we're not sure about Swift's 2025 Super Bowl plans, but she'll surely be there supporting her man. And, he may have an important piece of jewelry for her in return. According to the New York Post, FanDuel Sportsbook projects a 11.76% chance that the proposal will go down on the field at the Caesars Superdome after the Super Bowl. Those aren't great odds, but since matters of the heart are far less predictable than sports, the odds may be a bit higher. After all, there have been hints that Kelce will be getting down on one knee soon. We've got the top five signs that he'll pop the question to Swift at the Super Bowl, and let's just say — this may turn out to be a big day for this power couple in more ways than one.
This is a monumental game for Travis Kelce
We all remember Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl. When you're dating a football player, there is truly no greater cheerleading moment than the sport's biggest game. For Swift and Kelce, though, this year's Super Bowl will be even more important than last year's. For Kelce, this Super Bowl could mean shattering a major record. If the Kansas City Chiefs take home the Lombardi Trophy this year, they will be the first team in history to win three Super Bowls in a row. So, if they do win the big game, it would only be fitting for Kelce to make this night even more unforgettable by popping the question.
Many people may not be so keen on the idea of a proposal that's as public as one on the football field after the Super Bowl. Since Swift and Kelce are clearly more than comfortable in the public eye, though, it's easy to see how this type of proposal could be a good fit for them. And, it would certainly be history in the making.
The timing is ideal
Just as Taylor Swift has supported Travis Kelce's football career, he has supported her work too. Kelce even appeared as a special guest at Swift's Eras Tour, as well as appearing in the audience on numerous occasions. Support like this was necessary for the couple — not just because they're both clearly proud of their significant other's success, but also because this allowed them to see each other amidst their very busy schedules.
Swift began the Eras Tour in March 2023 — six months before she and Kelce went public with their romance. So, when the tour ended in December 2024, Swift and Kelce got the opportunity to relax together without the pressure of the tour for the first real time. Of course, the end of the tour came mid-season for Kelce, meaning his demanding job surely still got in the way of their time together. This year's Super Bowl will mark the official end of Kelce's football season, and the duo will finally get a chance to spend some stress-free time with each other — the likes of which they haven't experienced yet in the entirety of their relationship. So, what better time to make things official than at the start of this brand new chapter?
A source close to Travis Kelce predicts wedding bells in 2025
The timing of a Super Bowl Sunday proposal isn't just perfect for the goings-on in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lives. It also aligns with the prediction of a source close to the couple. In early January, former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones told The Mirror, "I'm thinking this year they are going to get married or after football." As someone who played alongside the famous tight-end, Jones has some rare insight about the couple's highly talked-about romance. "Of course they are going to be together ... I do see love there. So I do see a baby and everything," he explained.
If it's true that the couple will be getting hitched in 2025 after the football season ends, then time is ticking for a proposal to start the wedding planning process. And, the Super Bowl would be the perfect kick-off — no pun intended.
Travis Kelce may have weddings on the brain
While Travis Kelce hasn't explicitly announced that he is planning on proposing to Taylor Swift any time soon, he did indicate last month that weddings were on his mind. On the January 8 episode of his podcast "New Heights," Travis and his brother Jason Kelce got onto the topic of weddings during their "No Dumb Questions" segment. A caller expressed a desire to avoid getting married in the fall during football season. "I actually don't know people who've gotten married in the fall, because the all the weddings I've been to — my friends always do it in the summer," Travis explained.
He added that he has "seen weddings in f****** February. I've seen weddings everywhere, but the fall ... I'm not so sure if the fall is a good wedding season." It's possible that Travis was simply sharing his opinion on weddings based on ones he has attended before. Yet, it did seem that he had already formed an opinion, which may indicate that he's been thinking about his own wedding. And, if he's planning on getting the marriage ball rolling on Super Bowl night, it's no wonder that he's already thinking about wedding details.
Taylor Swift has been wearing a ring that gained attention
In January, Taylor Swift was spotted out and about sporting an infinity ring. And, while this doesn't appear to be an engagement ring, per se, it may not be just a regular piece of jewelry, either. The ring in question earned quite a bit of attention from fans. One tweet pointed out that this type of ring is often used like a promise ring — indicating that a proposal is in the future.
While this ring clearly had people talking, her lack of ring had others speculating just as much. As of late, Swift has chosen to wear gloves to multiple Kansas City Chiefs games. "Not a lot of people in that suite wearing gloves. Could Taylor be hiding the ring?!" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user pointed out in a photo of Swift wearing leather gloves while watching Travis Kelce on the field. Swift could have been using the gloves to mask an engagement ring as some folks have surmised, or maybe she was trying to avoid speculation about her infinity ring while supporting Kelce at his games. In the event of a hidden ring or a promise ring, a proposal could certainly be imminent.