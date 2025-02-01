What We Know About Taylor Swift's 2025 Super Bowl Plans

History is repeating itself, with the world tuning in to watch pop music and professional football's favorite love story return to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs will be back on big screens across the country for the third time in five years as they face off, once again, against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX down in New Orleans. As the world knows, Swift began dating Chief's tight end Travis Kelce in 2023, with the power couple's romance going from early days full of secret meetings all the way to their first public Super Bowl debut in February 2024. Swift surely won't be the only celebrity attending the event, and we know for sure that Kendrick Lamar and SZA will be on stage at halftime to put on a show.

Advertisement

And while the football may be great, we're more curious about what Swift has in store for her big day. We know that Swift will be cheering on Kelce, but as for the other recurring characters in her NFL era, we're wondering whether her appearance will include regulars like Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce, or even momma Donna Kelce. Word is out on whether Swift will have done any baking with the Mahomes kids prior to the big game, but we're sure eager fans will have their eyes glued to Swift's private suite to check. We took some time off from prepping our own buffalo chicken dip to investigate what Swift is bringing to the big day.