What We Know About Taylor Swift's 2025 Super Bowl Plans
History is repeating itself, with the world tuning in to watch pop music and professional football's favorite love story return to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs will be back on big screens across the country for the third time in five years as they face off, once again, against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX down in New Orleans. As the world knows, Swift began dating Chief's tight end Travis Kelce in 2023, with the power couple's romance going from early days full of secret meetings all the way to their first public Super Bowl debut in February 2024. Swift surely won't be the only celebrity attending the event, and we know for sure that Kendrick Lamar and SZA will be on stage at halftime to put on a show.
And while the football may be great, we're more curious about what Swift has in store for her big day. We know that Swift will be cheering on Kelce, but as for the other recurring characters in her NFL era, we're wondering whether her appearance will include regulars like Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce, or even momma Donna Kelce. Word is out on whether Swift will have done any baking with the Mahomes kids prior to the big game, but we're sure eager fans will have their eyes glued to Swift's private suite to check. We took some time off from prepping our own buffalo chicken dip to investigate what Swift is bringing to the big day.
She planned ahead for her return
From the 149 shows she plotted for the Eras tour to the coy crafting of the Easter Eggs she laced into her shows –- Taylor Swift loves a grand plan. And when it came time to start thinking about what she and Travis Kelce would be doing in February, Swift apparently knew in advance that they would be headed back to the Super Bowl. The Sun reported that double date power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were told by Swift and Kelce to keep their calendars open, with a source saying, "Blake and Ryan have been talking with Taylor and Travis about it when they spent days together a couple of months ago, and they told them not to book anything for that time of the year and to get ready to go to New Orleans at the beginning of the year."
It's pretty impressive for Swift and Kelce to have the confidence to tell fellow celebrities to bet on them being at the Super Bowl, but maybe it just goes to show how locked in the love birds are. In fact, their planning for the Super Bowl apparently began much earlier, with the same source telling the outlet, "This has been a conversation since the beginning of the season. But now Travis and the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl, it's time to get the preparations for the big game started."
She's bringing a squad with her
Now that Taylor Swift is a two-time Super Bowl WAG, she's using some of her cred to bring a squad of friends along with her. The Sun confirmed a who's-who of Swiftian friends that will be joining her in her private suite, with a guest list that included Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Also joining Swift will be her former opening act and now fellow Grammy-nominated pop star Sabrina Carpenter. Carpenter told Vogue about growing their close-knit friendship while on Swift's tour, saying, "Getting to tour with someone I love that greatly inspires me, and also has the kindest and most welcoming fan base ever — I feel so lucky to be part of such an indelible tour." As it happens, the two will continue touring stadiums, this time at Caesars Superdome as they watch Super Bowl LIX.
The outlet also confirmed that Swift's relationship with Ice Spice is going strong, and the "Karma" collaborator will be joining the gang at the game. In 2023, Spice told The Guardian about her relationship with Swift, saying, "She's so sweet — I was so obsessed with how humble she was and willing to work. She gives me so much advice — we talk all the time and she's so funny. But I can't say what she be telling me." Given Swift's apparent ability to predict who will be in the Super Bowl, we wonder if she told Spice who was going to win.
She's made peace and invited Blake Lively
The two biggest names who were listed as confirmed attendees to Swift's super night were the aforementioned Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The news is significant, because rumors of a feud between Swift and Lively had begun to bubble after Lively took legal action against "It Ends With Us" director Justin Baldoni. According to Variety, Lively and Reynolds are deeply entrenched in litigation, with the couple claiming Baldoni harassed and retaliated against Lively in the media while Baldoni is accusing Lively and Reynolds of defamation.
But what does it have to do with Swift? Well, according to the Daily Mail, court documents revealed that Swift may have been more involved than we knew, with Baldoni claiming that she dropped by for an impromptu meeting with him and Lively, and that Swift insinuated that he "needed to comply with Blake's direction for the script." To further tie Swift to the drama, her song "My Tears Ricochet" is used in the film. A source revealed that Swift "[was] confused by the claims in the suit, as her connection to Blake is purely a friendship, with no interest in influencing or controlling Blake's projects." The legalese-sounding statement, especially calling her friendship with Lively a "connection," prompted rumors that the long-time gal pals may have had a falling out. But fear not, because Swift has extended the olive branch of Super Bowl tickets to Lively and Reynolds as a final say on the matter.
Brittany Mahomes' seating location is to be seen
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes gave a breathless made-for-television moment when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills to clinch the AFC Championship and print their ticket to the Super Bowl. In a clip circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift and Brittany are seen embracing after the win, with Swift telling the new mother-of-three that "You kept me so calm the last couple weeks," presumably talking about the runup to her boyfriend Travis Kelce's big game. Which begs the question — with the guest list rolling out for Swift's celebrity suite, is Brittany going to be alongside the "You Belong With Me" star?
The truth is that we're not entirely sure what Brittany's plans are for the Super Bowl besides being there. After she and Swift celebrated their significant others' victory, Brittany posted pictures on Instagram of her and her smiling husband Patrick with a caption that simply said, "Here we go again. So beyond proud of you." And although our body language expert said Brittany and Swift look "like sisters," we would be remiss to not bring up the unspoken tension between the two regarding their awkwardly different political beliefs. But with Brittany's candidate now in office and the election over, we have to imagine that her and Swift plan to focus on the game and not past grudges.
The menu will be a surprise
We haven't been able to get our hands on Taylor Swift's food requests for her suite, but we can make some predictions based on what we know about her tour rider requests and some previous reporting on what she eats in a given day. Swift told Web MD, "During the week, I try to eat healthily, so that means salads, yogurt, and sandwiches," further adding, "No sugary drinks. I try to keep it lighter, but it's nothing too regimented or crazy." But the Super Bowl is on a Sunday, so to get an idea of what she might splurge on, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer added that on weekends, "I like comfort foods. I love a burger and fries, I love ice cream so much, and I love baking cookies."
But given that the Sunday sports holiday is typically an excuse for additional gluttony, we're guessing Swift might spare some extra indulgence on some delicious, boneless fried chicken. When taking part in Vogue's 73 question home tour, Swift answered what her favorite food was with, "I mean, if we're just saying like, what I wish I could eat everyday if calories didn't count, is like, chicken tenders." We're not sure how the tendies will pair with a French Blonde, Swift's new favorite drink according to Page Six, but we are certain that whatever Swift has planned for the big day, we will be tuned in and seated to watch.