The Best Special Guest At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Footage posted on TikTok shows Travis Kelce's Eras Tour surprise — including the uproar of cheers from Wembley Stadium when the thousands of gathered fans realized he was there to carry Taylor Swift across the stage. The pro athlete showed his goofy performer's side too, even doing dances while Kameron Saunders and Jan Ravnik helped his girlfriend with her super quick costume change. Fans in the comments were thrilled, swooning over the lovely moment between the celebrity couple.

Advertisement

When Swift shared an Instagram post commemorating the June shows at Wembley, she gave shout-outs to her friends Hayley Williams and Gracie Abrams for their Eras Tour collaborations. "And I'm still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut," Swift added with a blushing, heart-covered emoji. Travis also gave his brother Jason Kelce the scoop about his appearance during an episode of "New Heights" — the same podcast that helped kickstart Travis and Swift's relationship in 2023. He initially joked about being onstage for a different part of the show but when the "Bad Blood" hitmaker asked if he really wanted to perform, Travis was totally game.

Advertisement

Jason spoke about how much he likes "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," and Travis agreed, adding, "And it's such a fun, playful part of the show. And it was the perfect area or perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham, and have some fun not only with her, Kam, and Jan, but the crowd, and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome. I had [an] absolute blast." The NFL star did admit that he was super focused about not dropping Swift while carrying her, though, which he thankfully did not or it may have been a very different story catching fire online.