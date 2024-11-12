The Best Special Guest At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Swifties worldwide have thoroughly enjoyed watching Taylor Swift's globetrotting Eras Tour, whether they've attended the shows in person, streamed the digital release of the Eras Tour movie, or simply watched livestreams of the various concerts on social media. Over the course of the tour, which began on March 17, 2023, many special guests have joined the "Shake It Off" hitmaker onstage. For example, Marcus Mumford, from the band Mumford & Sons, and Swift sang "cowboy like me" at a March 2023 show in Las Vegas. Likewise, collaborators that the singer-songwriter has written, produced, and recorded songs with over the years also stepped into the diamond-shaped spotlight of the Eras Tour stage, including Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Ice Spice.
Of all the special guests, though, one definitely stands above the rest — literally, because he may be the tallest among them. Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has had some new career opportunities since their romance began, including his very own Eras Tour cameo. In June 2024, during a London show at Wembley Stadium, the NFL star joined dancers Kameron Saunders and Jan Ravnik for a comical interlude prior to his girlfriend performing "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." Dressed to the nines in tuxedos and top hats, Kelce, Saunders, and Ravnik flitted around Swift to prepare her for the big number. Needless to say, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's cameo caused a big stir online.
Swift, Kelce, and fans alike loved his onstage surprise
Footage posted on TikTok shows Travis Kelce's Eras Tour surprise — including the uproar of cheers from Wembley Stadium when the thousands of gathered fans realized he was there to carry Taylor Swift across the stage. The pro athlete showed his goofy performer's side too, even doing dances while Kameron Saunders and Jan Ravnik helped his girlfriend with her super quick costume change. Fans in the comments were thrilled, swooning over the lovely moment between the celebrity couple.
@theposhvagabond
full length cinematic masterpiece of taylor dying from a broken heart by the smallest man who ever lived and travis coming to literally pick her up and mend it. they are both masterminds. #erastourtaylorswift #erastourlondon #traviskelce #taylorswift #wembleystadium
When Swift shared an Instagram post commemorating the June shows at Wembley, she gave shout-outs to her friends Hayley Williams and Gracie Abrams for their Eras Tour collaborations. "And I'm still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut," Swift added with a blushing, heart-covered emoji. Travis also gave his brother Jason Kelce the scoop about his appearance during an episode of "New Heights" — the same podcast that helped kickstart Travis and Swift's relationship in 2023. He initially joked about being onstage for a different part of the show but when the "Bad Blood" hitmaker asked if he really wanted to perform, Travis was totally game.
Jason spoke about how much he likes "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," and Travis agreed, adding, "And it's such a fun, playful part of the show. And it was the perfect area or perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham, and have some fun not only with her, Kam, and Jan, but the crowd, and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome. I had [an] absolute blast." The NFL star did admit that he was super focused about not dropping Swift while carrying her, though, which he thankfully did not or it may have been a very different story catching fire online.