The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Grammys
Every winter, music's biggest night gives our favorite musicians their most important award show and red carpet of the year. While other award shows are all about Hollywood glamour and dressing to the nines, the Grammys are much more open for experimentation and major fashion statements — and, boy, did the stars ever make fashion statements on this particular Grammys night.
Fashion risks can be wins or losses, and the 67th Annual Grammy Awards were certainly a testament to this. Some stars sported bold, artistic ensembles, made creative statements with their looks, and pulled it off with flying colors. Others made statements that were just plain bad. There were bad accessories, horrible color choices, and way too much bedazzling. While some stars did too much with their looks, others didn't do enough. In fact, one person didn't even wear much of anything at all. While the Grammys may not have been a fashion show for everyone involved, some of these fashion flops were nothing if not entertaining, and they made this show just as much fun for our eyes as it was for our ears. There were plenty of worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Grammy Awards, and we've got the worst of the worst.
Jessie Jo Dillon's embroidered suit looked like a Boy Scout vest
Jessie Jo Dillon's embroidered suit surely didn't have the effect the star intended. Rather than being a fun, funky twist on a suit, it reminded us of a Boy Scout vest covered in survival skill-inspired embroidered patches. Not only did this fall flat, but the suit, itself, didn't have the right look — with wide-leg pants and no shirt underneath. The hair and makeup also added to the disjointedness; the long extensions and caked-on eye makeup clashed with the suit's already confusing vibes.
Norah Jones looked like a wannabe cast member of Six The Musical
We have no idea where Norah Jones should have gone in this particular outfit, but the Grammys was definitely not it. The dress length and silhouette paired with the bulky, red belt felt dated, and its print and texture were simply confusing. Furthermore, pairing this look with tights made an already too-casual ensemble even less appropriate for the occasion. While this look probably couldn't have been saved with different styling, the dramatic hair and makeup added more details to an already overcrowded look.
Chase Stokes looked like Peter Pan at a restaurant that requires sport coats
We love it when stars find new ways to experiment with a classic suit. yet Chase Stokes' all-green ensemble with an off-white jacket wasn't the best attempt we've seen. The color of Stokes' pants and shirt felt fresh and interesting, but the styling turned it into a flop. The long, light-colored belt, coordinating jacket, and black shoes made the color palette and vibe feel messy and unfocused, rather than complementing the deep green statement.
Kacey Musgraves' outfit looked incomplete
Kacey Musgraves has had plenty of great looks over the years, and her Ralph Lauren ensemble wouldn't have looked bad if she was just going out to dinner. The problem, of course, is that she was hitting the Grammys red carpet instead. Her sparkly, fringe-covered skirt felt glamorous and unique, but the metal belt and white tank top dressed the skirt down way too much and made it look boring for the special occasion and overall unfinished. This skirt would have worked better with a different, statement-making top.
Poppy's rain-ready ballerina outfit was a total mess
Poppy has a penchant for bold, boundary-pushing looks, and that's a vibe we can certainly get behind. As far as this look is concerned, though, it just didn't stick the landing. It looked like a ballerina outfit with a raincoat layered on top. Of course, ballerinas have to keep their tutus dry in bad weather just like the rest of us. We just don't understand why Poppy let this inspire her look for the Grammys red carpet.
Jesaiah looked like she thrift flipped a wedding dress
Jesaiah's Grammys dress looked like an old wedding dress she picked up at the thrift store and tried to alter to be a perfect red carpet ensemble. In the end, however, it was far it. The white, shiny fabric looked low quality, and the way it stretched made it look like it didn't fit, even though it was likely just the odd fabric. The cutouts and bedazzling made this dress feel even more like a fast-fashion evening gown than it already did.
Billie Eilish looked like a goth sailor
Billie Eilish has a very particular style, and her Prada look at the Grammys certainly fit in with her usual taste. That said, this look didn't put a cool, interesting twist on her usual laidback vibe. Instead, it looked like a weird costume. The oversized, all-black look, the sailor-inspired hat, and the sunglasses all made this look feel like an odd choice for the special occasion. Some of Eilish's looks over the years have stood above the rest without sacrificing her style, and that's what we'd like to see more of.
Bianca Censori's lack of outfit was worse than all the other outfits combined
Here's a worst-dressed list philosophical question: Can you be worst-dressed if you didn't get dressed at all? We can thank model Bianca Censori for helping us answer that question with a firm "yes." Despite Censori's rumored relationship struggles with her husband Kanye West, she was by his side on the Grammy's red carpet in her typical lack of clothes. She sported a heavy black coat before baring it all in a completely sheer, skin-tight minidress. While this look certainly got attention, it was way, way too much.
Raye's gown gave outdated prom dress vibes
From the neck up, Raye looked like the epitome of Old Hollywood beauty at the Grammys. From the neck down, however, she looked like she was wearing an old, outdated prom dress. Raye's Armani Privé gown had a shiny finish, lots of bedazzling, and an old, tired silhouette. These elements kept Raye's look from having follow-through, and instead, the dress just looked out of place. Something sleeker and a bit edgier would have given much more balance to her beautiful hair and makeup.
Teddy Swims looked like he was wearing a head-to-toe beaded bald cap
It's not easy to pull off a suit that very closely matches your skin tone, and while Teddy Swims may have tried to make it work, he definitely did not. This suit was just plain weird, between the color, the beading, and that newsboy cap. Had it been in a different color, this look may not have been quite bad enough to make it to the worst-dressed list. As it is, though, it was definitely a fashion fail.
Joy Villa's aggressive message-ridden ensemble was painful to look at
Seeing Joy Villa on the red carpet made us wonder whether anyone else on our worst-dressed list was actually badly dressed at all. If Villa's goal was to induce a fashion-related existential crisis, then she succeeded. Otherwise, this was the ultimate flop. Between the MAGA hat reference, the meme coin nod, and the all-around bad dress, this had to be the worst look on tonight's red carpet.
Charli XCX's mismatched footwear ruined her look
Charli XCX's Jean Paul Gaultier gown was almost a win. The dress felt dramatic and dark with a cool, unique twist that had "Nosferatu" energy — in a good way. Unfortunately, the shoes totally threw off this look. The open-toed, cutout knee-high boots reminded us of popular going-out outfits circa 2016. They were dated and juxtaposed with her gown in a way that looked messy, rather than innovative. An edgy shoe with this dress was definitely the right choice, but this one distracted from the look in all the wrong ways.
CeeLo Green's weird 18th century look was a miss
Cee Lo Green hit the red carpet looking like a walking anachronism. His frilly, ruffled shirt was obviously very vintage-inspired, yet he paired it with leather pants, a belt chain, and dark sunglasses. In certain situations, mixing and matching styles like this can feel like a bold, fashion-forward choice. This one, however, just didn't have the right vision to make it work. Instead, it kind of felt like Green was wearing a bunch of different costume pieces altogether that didn't make for a great look.