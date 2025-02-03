The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Grammys

Every winter, music's biggest night gives our favorite musicians their most important award show and red carpet of the year. While other award shows are all about Hollywood glamour and dressing to the nines, the Grammys are much more open for experimentation and major fashion statements — and, boy, did the stars ever make fashion statements on this particular Grammys night.

Advertisement

Fashion risks can be wins or losses, and the 67th Annual Grammy Awards were certainly a testament to this. Some stars sported bold, artistic ensembles, made creative statements with their looks, and pulled it off with flying colors. Others made statements that were just plain bad. There were bad accessories, horrible color choices, and way too much bedazzling. While some stars did too much with their looks, others didn't do enough. In fact, one person didn't even wear much of anything at all. While the Grammys may not have been a fashion show for everyone involved, some of these fashion flops were nothing if not entertaining, and they made this show just as much fun for our eyes as it was for our ears. There were plenty of worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Grammy Awards, and we've got the worst of the worst.

Advertisement