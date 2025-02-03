Barron Trump's Cheeky Humor Reveals Surprising Closeness With One Of His Siblings

Obviously feeling more comfortable at his father's second inaugural than at his first, Barron Trump had a bit of fun for the cameras before the big moment. Older half-sister Ivanka Trump appreciated his humor, laughing and giving him a playful slap as he stepped out of the way. Sister-in-law Lara Trump, by contrast, seemed just a trifle annoyed at the prank. She glanced at Barron briefly before turning away and rearranging her hair for a retake. We don't have time for this, her expression said.

The president's daughter-in-law has praised her brother-in-law in the past. Lara has hinted Barron is really more like his father than his mom Melania, saying on "The PBD Podcast" (via X, formerly Twitter), "Barron Trump is so cool. He's like the sleeper. ... Barron makes us all look so little. He's really smart, very entertaining; he's his father's son." Still, the body language in the short video indicated she doesn't have as warm a bond with the young chip off the old block as Ivanka does. It's understandable, considering Barron was busy finishing up his high school studies and choosing colleges while Lara was on the campaign trail, promoting her line of workout gear, and raising her own two children.

Barron won't have much time to socialize with any of his sisters and brothers while he's finishing up his first year at NYU, but maybe he'll get some bonding time over the summer as he readjusts to White House life. Ivanka has made it clear she won't be involved in her father's administration, but she surely wouldn't be above bringing the kids to a July 4 barbecue and sharing more fun moments with her brother.