Barron Trump's Cheeky Humor Reveals Surprising Closeness With One Of His Siblings
He may have been an enigma during his father's first term in office, but Barron Trump is quickly becoming the family member to watch. At 18, the youngest son of President Donald Trump helped his dad gain Gen Z voters by pointing him toward the right podcasters. He's also making more public appearances, where many of the false things people believe about Barron are being debunked by the college freshman himself. For instance, Barron's famous stoicism doesn't translate on the soccer field; he plays with as much passion and personality as any Manchester United team member. He's also not above playing a prank or two on his siblings, either, as he demonstrated on his father's inauguration day.
Lara Trump, wife of first son Eric Trump, shared a slideshow on Instagram of a family photo shoot in a room of the Capitol Building before the ceremony. The series, she explained, was "What we got/what we wanted/how it happened." The "wanted" pic was a portrait of herself next to first daughters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump. The "got" was a surprise photobomb appearance by Barron, who sneaked into the shot unnoticed; his head and shoulders (Barron's undergone quite a height transformation over the years) were quite visible behind Tiffany and Ivanka. As the "happened" video showed, his sibs only noticed him after they turned away from the camera. But the reactions of the sibs gave a big hint about their relationship with their brother. (Did we mention he's tall?)
Ivanka shared a sweet moment with her younger bro
Obviously feeling more comfortable at his father's second inaugural than at his first, Barron Trump had a bit of fun for the cameras before the big moment. Older half-sister Ivanka Trump appreciated his humor, laughing and giving him a playful slap as he stepped out of the way. Sister-in-law Lara Trump, by contrast, seemed just a trifle annoyed at the prank. She glanced at Barron briefly before turning away and rearranging her hair for a retake. We don't have time for this, her expression said.
The president's daughter-in-law has praised her brother-in-law in the past. Lara has hinted Barron is really more like his father than his mom Melania, saying on "The PBD Podcast" (via X, formerly Twitter), "Barron Trump is so cool. He's like the sleeper. ... Barron makes us all look so little. He's really smart, very entertaining; he's his father's son." Still, the body language in the short video indicated she doesn't have as warm a bond with the young chip off the old block as Ivanka does. It's understandable, considering Barron was busy finishing up his high school studies and choosing colleges while Lara was on the campaign trail, promoting her line of workout gear, and raising her own two children.
Barron won't have much time to socialize with any of his sisters and brothers while he's finishing up his first year at NYU, but maybe he'll get some bonding time over the summer as he readjusts to White House life. Ivanka has made it clear she won't be involved in her father's administration, but she surely wouldn't be above bringing the kids to a July 4 barbecue and sharing more fun moments with her brother.