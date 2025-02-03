Carrie Underwood Was On Everyone's Lips At 2025 Grammys For All The Wrong Reasons

Although Carrie Underwood was noticeably absent from the 2025 Grammys, her presence was still felt — albeit for the most unfortunate reasons. As fellow country star Kacey Musgraves walked onto the stage to accept her award for Best Country Song for "The Architect," an instrumental version of Underwood's "Before He Cheats" supposedly started playing. And fans were understandably aggravated by the odd music choice, with one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Ok but what in the hell is that music in the background!? It sounds like trash a** Carrie Underwood. Ew."

Advertisement

Similarly, another commentator expressed their disbelief at the fact that the Recording Academy apparently didn't respect Musgraves by playing one of her songs. Meanwhile, another fan of the "Slow Burn" songstress reasoned that they were just glad that a more progressive country artist was gaining recognition instead of someone like Underwood. Meanwhile, a few of the "I'm Gonna Love You" singer's fans took issue with the fact that Beyoncé received so many awards for her foray into country music.

After one X user wrote that they weren't too fond of Beyoncé's cowboy outfit at the 2024 Grammys, another quipped, "Beyoncé can TRY to be Carrie Underwood but it just isn't working at all." Similarly, one fan posited that the "Texas Hold 'Em" hitmaker had only been given the trophy because the Recording Academy had a distaste for country singers like Underwood, because they support Donald Trump. In fact, one user even went so far as to suggest that Beyoncé couldn't deliver an acapella performance as Underwood did at the president's recent inauguration ceremony.

Advertisement