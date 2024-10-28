Carrie Underwood's Most Controversial Moments Of All Time

Carrie Underwood has become a country music megastar. The 2005 American Idol winner almost didn't appear on the show, but has since become a media darling who largely tends to have a squeaky clean image despite her years in the spotlight. Underwood might have a nastier side hidden that only shows up in songs like "Before He Cheats," but most people think of her as a positive and friendly person.

She tends to find controversy on social media more than anywhere else. Underwood is known for being completely willing to trade snarky comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, and her Instagram accounts. She frequently backs up herself and her opinions on the online platform, taking on critics of her work, fashion choices, and posts.

In 2020, she shared two photos on Instagram of her on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." One user commented "hideous heels," to which Underwood responded "hideous comment." This is far from the only time the singer has clapped back online, earning her criticism from some, and admiration from others.