Carrie Underwood's Most Controversial Moments Of All Time
Carrie Underwood has become a country music megastar. The 2005 American Idol winner almost didn't appear on the show, but has since become a media darling who largely tends to have a squeaky clean image despite her years in the spotlight. Underwood might have a nastier side hidden that only shows up in songs like "Before He Cheats," but most people think of her as a positive and friendly person.
She tends to find controversy on social media more than anywhere else. Underwood is known for being completely willing to trade snarky comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, and her Instagram accounts. She frequently backs up herself and her opinions on the online platform, taking on critics of her work, fashion choices, and posts.
In 2020, she shared two photos on Instagram of her on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." One user commented "hideous heels," to which Underwood responded "hideous comment." This is far from the only time the singer has clapped back online, earning her criticism from some, and admiration from others.
Underwood's comments on having big family weren't well received
During an interview with Redbook, Carrie Underwood was asked about whether or not she wanted to have a big family with her husband Mike Fisher. Her response was that "I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family." This earned her quite a bit of backlash from online critics who thought the comments were insensitive to older women who wanted children or disagreed with her premise regarding her age at the time. Many others jumped in to support the singer though.
Most fans supporting Underwood pointed out that there are increased medical risks for women having children at later ages. Others simply defended her opinion and couldn't fathom why someone would be offended in this scenario. She went on in the interview to point out the many organizations she's involved in that help out kids and that she and her husband have talked about adopting later on in life.
She gave some out-of-touch parenting advice
It's not uncommon for even the most well-regarded celebrities to make an out-of-touch statement. They tend to live in a different world than the average person, so they're bound to forget their privileges or lifestyle differences at some point. Underwood's own lavish lifestyle might have blinded her to average life recently. Carrie Underwood made this mistake in 2023 as kids were gearing up to go back to school. In an interview with SiriusXM, Underwood said "My advice to parents sending their children back to school is mimosas on the first day ... I love all the time I get to spend with them, but I also love when they just go to school for just a little bit so mama can have a mimosa and, like, mop the floor, you know?"
Apparently her advice irritated a lot of people who viewed the clip. For the majority of moms out there, her advice just isn't practical. These days working moms don't get the luxury of sending the kids off to school and having some peace. They have to get themselves ready and head off to work, something a rich celebrity would likely forget about. While again Underwood had her defenders, there were plenty of people criticizing her for being out-of-touch with the reality of the average family.
She liked a Tweet rejecting school mask mandates
The start of the decade was shadowed by controversial and divisive opinions related to COVID-19 that came from all sides. Celebrities earned criticism from both sides of the arguments when they voiced their opinion of policies. But they didn't always have to voice an opinion for people to grab onto it and assume things about them.
Carrie Underwood earned the ire of the online community when she liked a now-deleted tweet by conservative podcaster Matt Walsh that spoke against mask mandates for children in schools. This was specifically related to Nashville schools, with Walsh likening the mandates to child abuse. Criticism of Underwood extended beyond simply her liking the tweet, with some being unable to understand how she could give any credence to Walsh himself.
Underwood's husband was more vocal with his comments about lockdowns, claiming that lockdowns didn't work. Between his comments and her social media likes, it became apparent which side of the argument the couple fell on, earning them plenty of backlash from the opposing viewpoint. Billboard did reach out for comment from Underwood on the fiasco, but they did not receive a comment on it.
The baby bird incident
Carrie Underwood generally has a shining image and is thought of as a do-gooder outside of her songs about keying cheating ex's cars. She tried to do something good once again, but this time drew some fire from fans. Underwood posted a video on instagram of her feeding a baby bird with a dropper and described the events leading up to the video below the post. According to Underwood, "About a week ago, a bird fell out of its nest outside of my door. It was clearly way too young to take care of itself...we tried to put it back, but the next day it was out of the nest again. This time, it was dead. It also had a sibling nearby...I figure the mother abandoned the nest because it smelled like humans. I scooped up the bird and brought it inside. It was weak and scared."
Now, it's actually a complete myth that an adult bird will abandon its nest because a person touches it. However, a person involving themselves with a baby bird can cause it to imprint on humans, making the baby bird's chances at a normal life much lower. Comments on Underwood's post were quick to criticize her decision to help. Many pointed out that the bird would be better off at a wildlife rehabilitation center and that Underwood wasn't equipped to help. Others defended her for trying to do the right thing, leading to some arguments in her comment section.
Controversial sports takes over the years
Carrie Underwood is unsurprisingly a sports fan. She's been involved with the NFL and Sunday Night Football for years, providing the theme song for the program and giving it updates each season. She's also married to the now-retired NHL player Mike Fisher, who spent several seasons with the Nashville Predators. It was while her husband was still active that she took to Twitter to talk some trash, going a bit too far in some fan's minds.
In 2017, she took on the entire fanbase of the Anaheim Ducks while her husband and the Predators were in town to play. One tweet read "Woah, what's with all the empty seats in Anaheim tonight?! Wouldn't happen in #Smashville that's for sure." This one ended in playful banter between Underwood and Anaheim fans, with one witty response jokingly saying "Kinda reminiscent of your shows Carrie?" So while a bit controversial, most of it ended up being good-natured in this case.