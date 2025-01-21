How Carrie Underwood's Reported Diva Behavior Put A Sour Note On Her Inaugural Moment

Carrie Underwood surprised some fans and pleased others upon announcing that she would perform at President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. The country singer defended the controversial choice, writing in a statement, "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," per MSNBC. Yet, while Underwood may have claimed that a wish for unity was at the core of her choice, her reported behavior indicates that attention and the spotlight may have been the real reason. And, from the sound of it, she didn't get what she wanted.

Despite a row of the world's richest tech bros sitting front and center at the inauguration, technical difficulties required that Underwood switch gears at the last second before showtime. This left her unexpectedly singing "America The Beautiful" a capella. A source told the Daily Mail that Underwood was unhappy about the performance. Her biggest gripe, however, apparently wasn't the technical problems. Instead, it was how she was treated.

"She felt as if she was ushered in and out and had a mini hissy fit afterwards," the source said, noting that she "was dissatisfied with her performance at the event, primarily due to the limited space she was given, which left her feeling cramped and uncomfortable." Underwood seemingly thought she wasn't treated like the superstar she is, which shows that, while she preaches "unity," she may think she's more important than everyone else.

