What We Know About Jenna Ortega's Five Siblings
Jenna Ortegea's moody portrayal of Wednesday Addams, in Netflix mega-hit "Wednesday," makes sense given that, in real life, she's used to complicated family dynamics. As the fourth out of six total siblings, the actor has managed to use the typically-overlooked position of middle child to her advantage. In an interview with Mama's Mission, Ortega confirmed, "If someone is going to miss an event, it's usually the middle child — which causes the parents to feel guilty and try to make it up in other ways," deviously adding, "Middle children get away with more stuff in general." And it clearly paid off, as she found fame as the lead on Disney Channel series "Stuck in the Middle," which similarly follows a young girl navigating her way through life in a large family.
The Ortega clan is headed up by nurse Natalie and businessman Edward Ortega. Jenna's eldest sibling is Isaac, followed by Mariah, and then Mia — who, like her mother, is also a qualified nurse. The "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" star was followed by twins Aaliyah and Markus, with the former building her own following outside of her older sister's fame. Aaliyah has amassed thousands of followers across her social media platforms, documenting her enviably cool Californian life and her time studying in Long Beach. Maybe, like her sister, we can expect to see Aaliyah on our screens before too long.
Jenna Ortega's siblings keep the actor down to earth
Since bursting onto the scene in spooky projects like "Wednesday," "X," and "Scream" Jenna Ortega has credited her family with always keeping her grounded. When asked on "Today" how she manages to stay so level-headed amid her growing fame, the actor laughed, "It's definitely the five siblings that I have reminding me to wash the dishes and not really being interested in my work. Still supportive, but you know!" They seem refreshingly unbothered by her A-list status. She may have made her name as a burgeoning scream queen, but it's worth noting that Ortega wasn't always that way inclined.
The former Disney star's mother often shares glimpses of the family on her Instagram account. In one adorable post, she posted a video of a baby Ortega completely freaked out by horror icon Chucky. Ortega confirmed on "Today" that, when she was little, she was scared of just about everything. That is, until, "I got older and I realized that excitement is the same as fear." Nowadays, she channels that idea into each performance, all the while knowing her five siblings won't let her head get too big, of course.