What We Know About Jenna Ortega's Five Siblings

Jenna Ortegea's moody portrayal of Wednesday Addams, in Netflix mega-hit "Wednesday," makes sense given that, in real life, she's used to complicated family dynamics. As the fourth out of six total siblings, the actor has managed to use the typically-overlooked position of middle child to her advantage. In an interview with Mama's Mission, Ortega confirmed, "If someone is going to miss an event, it's usually the middle child — which causes the parents to feel guilty and try to make it up in other ways," deviously adding, "Middle children get away with more stuff in general." And it clearly paid off, as she found fame as the lead on Disney Channel series "Stuck in the Middle," which similarly follows a young girl navigating her way through life in a large family.

The Ortega clan is headed up by nurse Natalie and businessman Edward Ortega. Jenna's eldest sibling is Isaac, followed by Mariah, and then Mia — who, like her mother, is also a qualified nurse. The "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" star was followed by twins Aaliyah and Markus, with the former building her own following outside of her older sister's fame. Aaliyah has amassed thousands of followers across her social media platforms, documenting her enviably cool Californian life and her time studying in Long Beach. Maybe, like her sister, we can expect to see Aaliyah on our screens before too long.