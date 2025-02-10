Times Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Proved Their Real-Life Relationship Was Better Than A Romance Movie

Throughout their decades of marriage, Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter raised the bar when it comes to heartwarming and successful relationships. The incredible and inspiring couple holds the record for the longest presidential marriage, having tied the knot over 77 years before Rosalynn's death in November 2023 at the age of 96. One year later, in December 2024, Jimmy joined his late wife, dying at age 100, and both are buried side-by-side on the family's farm, under a willow tree, in the small town of Plains, Georgia.

It's a fitting place of eternal rest for the beloved couple, considering their love story began nearly a century earlier in that same small town, which once was home to only 600 people at the time of Jimmy's birth in 1925. After being friends and neighbors throughout childhood, the pair sparked a romance in college that would blossom into an enviable love story that lasted the rest of their lives.

"I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse," Jimmy told People when asked about the secret to their long and happy marriage, "Someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life." Time and time again, Jimmy and Rosalynn persevered through tragedy and hardship, proving they'd both married their perfect partner, and showed the world how their relationship and partnership was cuter, sweeter, and more rewarding than any Hollywood love story.

