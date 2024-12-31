Tragic Details About Jimmy Carter And His Wife Rosalynn Will Break Your Heart
On December 19, 2024, former U.S. President and humanitarian Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100. Jimmy left quite a legacy behind, but his relationship with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, is surely one of the many things the world will remember him for. Jimmy and Rosalynn became the first president and first lady to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary, ultimately making it to 77 years as husband and wife.
We can all agree that 77 years is quite a long time to be married. In over seven decades, it's no surprise that Rosalynn and Jimmy went through their fair share of hardships — though it's clear that there is nothing the pair couldn't conquer. As Jimmy told The Associated Press in 2021, "My biggest secret is to marry the right person if you want to have a long-lasting marriage." The couple experienced so much together, raising four children, and accomplishing more humanitarian feats than most. Jimmy seemed to give Rosalynn half of the credit for everything he did. "It's a full partnership," he said of their marriage. Their union was clearly a happy one. They did, however, have to overcome quite a bit to keep it that way.
She was by his side when he lost his attempt for a second term as president
In 1977, Jimmy Carter became the 39th President of the United States, with his term ending in 1981. As the first lady, Rosalynn Carter was more than Jimmy's wife. She was also an important part of the presidency, acting as one of his top advisers. Director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia's Miller Center, Barbara Perry, told Fox News Rosalynn and Jimmy "had worked as a team from the beginning and certainly as they went through life." Jimmy echoed this sentiment himself when Rosalynn died. In a statement, he said, "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me" (via The Carter Center).
Considering how involved Rosalynn was in Jimmy's presidency, it's easy to see why his loss against Ronald Reagan in his attempt for a second term may have affected her just as deeply as it did him. After the election loss, Jimmy reportedly revealed just how hard it hit his wife. Jimmy claimed that she was so disappointed that she needed frequent reminders that they would still accomplish things and do important work even without a second term in the White House.
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter both went through health issues
Cancer had a major effect on both Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter's lives. Rosalynn was just 12 years old when her dad died of leukemia. His illness meant much responsibility fell to her, which led her to advocate for caregivers later in life. She recalled her father's illness, saying, "I didn't realize I was a caregiver until I got involved in this work" (via People). Jimmy went on to lose his parents and three younger siblings to cancer. In 1977, Rosalynn had her own scare. She was 49 years old when a lump was found in her breast. She went into immediate surgery to have it removed, and it was ultimately discovered to be nonmalignant.
Later in life, Rosalynn had to take on the caregiver role once again. Jimmy was diagnosed with melanoma, and in 2015, it had spread to his brain. He ultimately recovered from the disease. Having dealt with cancer in so many different ways in the past, facing the disease head-on was surely not easy for the Carters. At a 2019 service at Maranatha Baptist Church, Jimmy explained that after grappling with the possibility that his cancer would kill him, he found peace. "I assumed, naturally, that I was going to die very quickly," he explained, per Today. "I obviously prayed about it. I didn't ask God to let me live, but I asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death, and I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death."
Co-writing a book nearly broke them
From health struggles to presidencies and losses, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter remained united through it all. Yet, the power couple faced one major hiccup in their marriage that might come as a surprise to many. Jimmy wrote quite a few books over the years, and in 1987, he collaborated on one with Rosalynn. They wrote "Everything to Gain: Making the Most of the Rest of Your Life" together.
Interestingly, though, in his book, "A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety," Jimmy called collaborating with Rosalynn on "Everything to Gain" the "worst threat we ever experienced in our marriage." According to Jimmy, their different writing styles prompted "constant arguments." Rosalynn was so careful about her writing, and Jimmy said, "The resulting sentences as though they have come down from Mount Sinai, carved into stone."
The joint writing process became so harrowing for the couple that they reportedly came close to throwing in the towel and scrapping the idea of a collaboration altogether. Instead, their editor suggested that, rather than writing everything together, they should split the passages up when they couldn't agree on how to write them. "In the book, each of these paragraphs is identified by a 'J' or an 'R,' and our marriage survived," Jimmy wrote.
Rosalynn Carter lived with dementia
In May 2023, the Carter Center put out a statement announcing that Rosalynn Carter had received a dementia diagnosis. "She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones," it read. Mental health issues and the stigma and health care surrounding them were some of the causes Rosalynn fought for hardest throughout her life. The statement announcing her diagnosis touched on this, hoping to use it to further her work, saying, "Mrs. Carter has been the nation's leading mental health advocate for much of her life," and adding, "We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor's offices around the country."
The following December, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter's grandson, Josh Carter, gave the world an update on his grandmother's condition. "She still knows who we are, for the most part — that we are family," he told People, noting that Rosalynn was still making "new memories." He also said that despite the difficulties, Rosalynn and Jimmy's love still persisted. "I think the beautiful thing is that they are still together," he explained, adding, "They're not just under the same roof. They are still holding hands ... it's just amazing."
Rosalynn Carter died a year before her husband
In November 2023, the Carter Center released another statement revealing that Rosalynn Carter had started hospice care. "She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family," it read. "This came less than a year after Jimmy Carter also entered hospice care. The Carter Center announced on November 19, she died at the age of 96 "peacefully, with family by her side."
The couple's son, Chip Carter, revealed that his mother's relationship with Jimmy was still strong in their final days. According to him, as folks gathered around to support Rosalynn in her final moments, Jimmy sat in his wheelchair next to her bed. Chip told The Washington Post, "My Dad told her he loved her and thanked her for all the wonderful things she had done," adding, "Then he asked us to leave so he could be alone with her." At Rosalynn's memorial service, her and Jimmy's daughter Amy read a letter that her father sent her mother when he was in the Navy a whopping seven decades earlier. According to CBS News, it read, "My darling, every time I have ever been away from you, I have been thrilled when I return to discover just how wonderful you are," ending with, "Goodbye, darling. Until tomorrow, Jimmy."