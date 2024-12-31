Tragic Details About Jimmy Carter And His Wife Rosalynn Will Break Your Heart

On December 19, 2024, former U.S. President and humanitarian Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100. Jimmy left quite a legacy behind, but his relationship with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, is surely one of the many things the world will remember him for. Jimmy and Rosalynn became the first president and first lady to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary, ultimately making it to 77 years as husband and wife.

We can all agree that 77 years is quite a long time to be married. In over seven decades, it's no surprise that Rosalynn and Jimmy went through their fair share of hardships — though it's clear that there is nothing the pair couldn't conquer. As Jimmy told The Associated Press in 2021, "My biggest secret is to marry the right person if you want to have a long-lasting marriage." The couple experienced so much together, raising four children, and accomplishing more humanitarian feats than most. Jimmy seemed to give Rosalynn half of the credit for everything he did. "It's a full partnership," he said of their marriage. Their union was clearly a happy one. They did, however, have to overcome quite a bit to keep it that way.

