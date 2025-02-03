Kristi Noem's Cowboy Cosplay Has The Internet Roasting Her

Kristi Noem's latest media appearances are causing the new secretary of Homeland Security to take some serious heat. For starters, Noem donned a baseball cap for a Fox News interview — a move that caused some to speculate it was a lazy attempt to hide hair extensions. She also wore a matching border patrol jacket, eliciting accusations of cosplay. On February 2, 2025, Noem was targeted with fresh ridicule after she wore a cowboy hat on "Meet the Press." "Kristi Noem seems to think that serving as a Cabinet secretary is akin to attending a Halloween party," remarked one person on X (formerly Twitter). "These costumes are just getting ridiculous."

Once again, Noem sported prominent eye makeup, her long, wavy strands perfectly coifed. For some, it was the disjointed nature of her look that annoyed them. "She's a grown up Bratz doll in her Sheriff cosplay set that includes a cowboy hat, star badge, and rhinestone cowboy boots," joked another poster on X.

Some came to Noem's defense and said her cowboy hat was fitting for her experiences as a rancher. Noem even wore the same shirt and cowboy hat at South Dakota's Buffalo Roundup event, and she used a cowboy hat photo for the cover of her memoir "Not My First Rodeo." However, in this case, Noem was in a TV studio, not on horseback. "This is performative art," asserted Symone Sanders Townsend on MSNBC. Townsend found Noem's outfits distracting and not indicative of her job performance.

