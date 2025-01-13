Kristi Noem's Drastic MAGA Makeover Has Everyone Wondering If She Got Plastic Surgery
When Governor of South Dakota and Donald Trump's Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem released her book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward" in 2024, she promised it's filled with "real, honest, and politically incorrect stories that'll have the media gasping" (via The Guardian), and gasp they did. It might, however, be safe to say that Noem's questionable behavior documented in the book (she details how she killed her dog and a goat in cold blood on the same day), almost managed to be upstaged by the rumors circulating about the possible plastic surgery she's undergone since her vocal support of the MAGA movement started.
Noem was one of Donald Trump's potential vice presidential picks, and many speculated that the governor's facial transformation was an attempt to woo the Trump clan, who are known for favoring plastic surgery to look their best. "You better believe she's angling to be Trump's VP pick," an X user wrote after speculating about the procedures the politician might have undergone. Of course, J.D. Vance ended up landing the coveted role (perhaps with the help of a little eye makeup, if some reports are to be believed).
In March 2024, Noem faced a lawsuit because of her teeth (of all things!) after endorsing a dental practice in Texas for doing some cosmetic work on her pearly whites. The governor took to social media to sing the praises of Smile Texas, but it was later revealed she didn't have permission to do so. Her decision also made some question why she didn't opt for a practice in her home state. Aside from her smile transformation, many suspect that the politician has undergone some other plastic surgery procedures to retain her youthful look.
Noem's MAGA makeover wasn't exactly well received
When Noem posted a clip of herself on X, formerly Twitter, in 2023, one couldn't help but notice her new youthful appearance, and pundits soon flooded the platform with their opinions. "I [see] a facelift (forehead pull) and a boob job. Republican women seem to be obligated to get these surgeries," one observer wrote. "Omg! [Lara] Trump has a twin," another added, referring to Trump's daughter-in-law who's also undergone obvious procedures.
While making an appearance on CBS News in May 2024 to promote her book, "No Going Back," users on X once again couldn't help but point out how different Noem looked, and many weren't impressed. The plastic surgery is too much," one opined. Someone else pointed out that Noem's transformation started long before she was in the running for Trump's VP pick. "Why is no one mentioning the fact that Kristi Noem went through a real housewives 3rd season glow up (real ones know) once she became governor of SD," they questioned. Others speculated that Noem was trying to look like she was still an 18-year-old, while someone else pointed out that, despite Noem's desperate attempts to look young, her hands betrayed her real age (she was born in 1971).
Many X users expressed their disappointment that Noem felt the need to drastically change her appearance, questioning why so many gorgeous older women feel the pressure to age backward. They noted that Noem's rumored plastic surgery wasn't subtle enough not to be obvious and that they didn't think it did her appearance any favors.