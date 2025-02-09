The Stunning Transformation Of Oscar Nominee Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison is the Oscar-nominated actor who starred in the 2024 hit film "Anora," in which she plays a sex worker who gets caught up with the Russian mob. Preparing for the role was an immersive experience, as Madison helped to create her character, Ani, essentially bringing her to life. Given that Madison did not come from a showbiz family, it's even more impressive that she's navigated her way so smoothly from her early indie film work to true stardom.

If "Anora" star Mikey Madison looks familiar to you, that may be because you saw her star in the comedy-drama series "Better Things." In it, she plays Max, the surly daughter of Pamela Adlon's character. Madison credited the experience for giving her a crash course in the entertainment industry. "I tried to put all of my energy into it and really commit myself to the role as much as I possibly could," the actor told Nylon, which seems to be how she has approached each of her career endeavors so far.

Madison's masterful performance in "Anora" is especially notable since she initially did not set out to become an actor at all. Her early life was focused on horseback riding, and she even tried her hand at clothing design before getting bitten by the acting bug. From her equestrian days to awkward auditions to making a splash in blockbuster hits like "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood" and "Scream," Madison has had an interesting trajectory to fame.

