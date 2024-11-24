Why Mikey Madison, Star Of Anora, Looks So Familiar

By the end of 2024, Mikey Madison's name was everywhere. After a mesmerizing turn in Sean Baker's "Anora" as the titular sex worker, Madison found herself on just about every Oscar predictions list around. "Anora" even took home the Palme d'Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, demonstrating the incredible talent Madison brought to the part. "It was quite surreal," she told Vogue Singapore. "It had been my dream to go to that festival since I became an actor, and that was the first time I'd ever been to any film festival!" Following her breakout role, Madison's been interviewed by the likes of Vogue, Interview Magazine, and Esquire with interest surrounding her career and personal life growing by the minute.

Although "Anora" marks Madison's first major leading role in an Oscar-contender, she's actually been acting for years — and has even appeared in a few projects you've probably seen. From "Better Things" to a memorable cameo in "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" directed by Quentin Tarantino, here's why Mikey Madison may look familiar to you.