Nicole Kidman's Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks We Can't Stop Staring At

In 2003, Nicole Kidman wore a black, simplistic gown designed by Jean Paul Gaultier to the 75th Academy Awards, and went home with her first Oscar that night for playing Virginia Woolf in "The Hours." Perhaps the classy and modest gown isn't her most flamboyant outfit, but it certainly isn't one Kidman would ever forget. "I was so inspired by his talent and ability to shape the body with his designs, and by the mastery with which he transformed a simple piece of black fabric into something magical," the actor said of the designer, per the Herald Sun. Kidman and the French designer go way back to the late 1990s, with the actor recalling, "I was his very first couture client."

In the '90s, when the designer opened a couture house under his own name, Kidman bought a piece from his very first couture collection in 1997. "My God, Nicole Kidman! I had a client!" Gaultier recalled his reaction in a 2011 interview with The New Yorker. He didn't hesitate when Kidman approached him again a few years later. "When in 2003 she asked to wear a dress to the Oscars, I was delighted," he told the Herald Sun. "For me, that an actor at her level wants to wear my clothes because she likes my work is very flattering." In 2014, the gown was donated to the National Gallery of Victoria as part of the "The Fashion World of Jean Paul Gaultier: From Sidewalk to the Catwalk" collection.