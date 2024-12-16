The Most Daring Outfits Nicole Kidman Has Ever Worn

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman has been smashing it in Hollywood for decades, but she is more than just a screen star. Over the years, she has carefully crafted a reputation as a fashionista, but not in the traditional sense. The AMC Theaters spokesperson has been strategically pushing the envelope on red carpet fashion ever since she bounded onto the scene in the 1980s. Kidman is never afraid to go where other celebrities fear to tread, whether it's with a barely-there dress, or defying societal stereotypes about "age appropriate" wear when she reached her 50s.

Advertisement

It's no secret that fashion is something that's near and dear to Kidman's heart. "There are dreams attached to fashion. When it's presented in a way where you go [gasp], it just makes you feel good," she once told InStyle. "It allows me to express what I'm feeling, as in, I want to wear that because that's actually my rebellion right now. Or that's my way of fitting in. Or it's my way of saying no. Or it's my way of saying I'm different."

Back in 2003, Kidman was even honored with the Fashion Icon Award by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, a title she has continued to represent in the years that followed. Some of her looks are arguably better than others, but when it comes to making an impression, Kidman is Hollywood's brightest star. Let's take a look at some of her most head-turning, jaw-dropping outfits and what made them so great.

Advertisement