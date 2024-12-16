The Most Daring Outfits Nicole Kidman Has Ever Worn
Oscar winner Nicole Kidman has been smashing it in Hollywood for decades, but she is more than just a screen star. Over the years, she has carefully crafted a reputation as a fashionista, but not in the traditional sense. The AMC Theaters spokesperson has been strategically pushing the envelope on red carpet fashion ever since she bounded onto the scene in the 1980s. Kidman is never afraid to go where other celebrities fear to tread, whether it's with a barely-there dress, or defying societal stereotypes about "age appropriate" wear when she reached her 50s.
It's no secret that fashion is something that's near and dear to Kidman's heart. "There are dreams attached to fashion. When it's presented in a way where you go [gasp], it just makes you feel good," she once told InStyle. "It allows me to express what I'm feeling, as in, I want to wear that because that's actually my rebellion right now. Or that's my way of fitting in. Or it's my way of saying no. Or it's my way of saying I'm different."
Back in 2003, Kidman was even honored with the Fashion Icon Award by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, a title she has continued to represent in the years that followed. Some of her looks are arguably better than others, but when it comes to making an impression, Kidman is Hollywood's brightest star. Let's take a look at some of her most head-turning, jaw-dropping outfits and what made them so great.
Nicole Kidman flashed her abs in Atelier Versace
Since her film debut, the stunning transformation of Nicole Kidman has been a joy for fans to watch. At the time of writing in 2024, Kidman shows no signs of slowing down, even as she approaches her 60s. When she attended the New York premiere of "Expats" in January 2024, the actor, who plays Margaret in the TV adaptation of the novel, wowed photographers with her choice of gown. The unusual take on the little black dress clung to Kidman's back and abs with two thin spaghetti straps around her delicate shoulders, revealing quite a bit of skin. The gown also had an incredibly high split, allowing the star to flash a little leg.
While others may have been too terrified to wear the stunning Atelier Versace gown for fear of a wardrobe malfunction, this wasn't Kidman's first rodeo. She walked the carpet with poise and confidence, stopping to pose for photographers and speak with interviewers like the true professional she is. While chatting with Extra, Kidman noted that the seemingly precarious garment was actually quite secure. "I'm just glad it's very structured, which is good. It doesn't look it, but it is," she said.
Nicole Kidman's plunging neckline at the SAG Awards
Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban never disappoint when they hit a red carpet together. In 2017, the dynamic duo attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, arm in arm. Urban wore a classic black tuxedo by Gucci, and Kidman went all out, donning a green sequin gown also by Gucci. Besides the incredibly low neckline, the dress was a major talking point due to its impressive shoulder detailing, fashioned to look like two parrots perched on Kidman's shoulders, complete with feathers.
Though it was a striking look, it divided the media. Some thought it was one of the worst of the night, while others were delighted by the avian-themed look. The low neckline also had a slight gape, with two sheer mesh panels doing little to protect Kidman from prying eyes should she move the wrong way. As usual, Kidman rocked the aesthetic and didn't let the cut of the gown stop her from having fun, or moving freely as she posed for photographs with her husband.
Nicole Kidman outshined Tom Cruise in silver dress
Former co-stars Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were arguably the "it" couple of the 1990s. The two A-listers were both incredibly successful in their own right, with Cruise starring in hits like "Mission: Impossible" and Kidman appearing in "Batman Forever" alongside Val Kilmer. For the premiere of the latter in 1995, in which Kidman starred as Bruce Wayne's gal pal, Dr. Chase Meridian, she pulled out all the stops. She wore a stunning sparkling silver dress by Dolce & Gabbana that reached down past her knees. Though it was a simple gown, paired with Kidman's bouncy, vibrant red curls, the look made her stand out.
It was arguably a slightly risky move, as Cruise's all-black suit was a pretty subdued look. Next to him, Kidman glowed and allowed herself to draw all of the attention. This was a bit of a shift for their dynamic. At the time, Cruise had a slew of '80s hits under his belt and was much more established in the industry, whereas she'd only recently become a household name. That being said, Kidman was fast catching up and this outfit sent one simple message: "I've arrived."
Nicole Kidman kept brought some edge with this sheer look
In 1997, Nicole Kidman had the opportunity to star alongside another Batman, George Clooney. This time it wasn't in a caped superhero adventure, but a sleek thriller that involved Kidman's character disarming a nuclear bomb. The actor pushed the boat out for the premiere of "The Peacemaker" at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City, wearing a black mesh top with a black and silver skirt. The aesthetic was whimsical and fitting of the era, but Kidman's semi-sheer top was a little risque.
Her white bra shines through in the photographs taken from the carpet, likely because of the flash from the cameras. In some snaps, Kidman can be seen strategically holding her arms up to hide her chest, so perhaps she didn't quite realize just how daring this outfit really was. Whether she knew it or not, this moment was very ahead of its time. Fast-forward a few decades and no one raises an eyebrow at a sheer dress.
The A-lister picked a revealing two-piece for a premiere in 1999
During their marriage, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise starred in several movies together, including the phenomenal and very NSFW Stanley Kubrick thriller "Eyes Wide Shut." The film generated a lot of buzz, as it was Kubrick's last movie before he died. For the 1999 premiere, Kidman donned an appropriately fearless outfit for the Westwood, California event. While Cruise played it casual with a simple grey-blue sweater, Kidman stole the show with a burgundy skirt and halter neck combo. The cowl neck top was held in place with thin spaghetti straps, bringing attention to Kidman's back.
When chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Kidman revealed that she didn't pick up her ensemble at a high-end boutique or borrow it from a designer's vault. "I just found it in a flea market," she shared. It goes without saying, but she made the flea market duds look like a million bucks.
The star kept her makeup relatively simple, with a blush pink lip. Her red hair perfected the look, flowing straight across her collarbone. Kidman has never shied away from an open-back dress or top, but who could blame her? After all, she pulls off the look like few others can.
Dominatrix-chic for the Mission: Impossible 2 premiere
Looking at these photographs of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the "Mission: Impossible 2" premiere in 2000, you would never guess that just a year later, Cruise would file for divorce. Kidman wore another bold gown to celebrate her husband's second outing as Ethan Hunt. This time, she channeled her inner dominatrix by wearing a full-length black leather dress. The ensemble was skin-tight, fitting Kidman's frame like a glove before fanning out at the bottom, presumably so she could walk.
The eyebrow-raising outfit certainly tied in with the fast-paced theme of the movie, but it was also an interesting and not totally on-trend choice for Kidman to make at the time. Plus, it can't have been difficult to get into or move around in, which might be why certain photographs from the red carpet show Kidman bending awkwardly (as pictured above) or looking slightly uncomfortable. It didn't stop the couple from packing on the PDA, though.
A sheer Chanel ensemble for The Others premiere
One of the most tragic details about Nicole Kidman's life centers around how difficult 2001 was for the actor. News broke of her split from her husband Tom Cruise in February 2001, with the "Top Gun" star filing for divorce. While it may have been a devastating time for Kidman's personal life, her career wasn't slowing down. The same month the stars announced their split, Kidman attended the premiere of her horror movie, "The Others." The caper was a smash hit, and Kidman dressed in a long, black Chanel Couture jumpsuit for the movie's New York City debut.
You don't have to be a true designer fashion lover to know that stars can rarely go wrong with Chanel. The classic brand has been a go-to for Hollywoodites for years, but Kidman may have tested the limits of this ethos. Once again, she opted for a backless outfit, this time with sheer legs and cute detailing around the halterneck front. She piled her red hair high in a playful '60s style hairdo, adding to the retro aesthetic. The jumpsuit was slightly unusual, even for the early '00s, and not a safe bet by any stretch of the imagination. Even back then, Kidman was determined to wear what she wanted, how she wanted.
Nicole Kidman let the accessories do the talking
Sometimes, what makes an outfit daring isn't just the clothes, but the accessories paired with them. Nicole Kidman wore a simple black suit, which could have been unpredictable and boring, for the 5th Annual Hollywood Film Festival Gala at the swanky Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills in August 2001. However, she paired it with some unusual, eye-catching accessories. She went with a gold snake choker necklace, as well as a gold belt with chain detailing which sat around her bare navel. Arguably, it could be considered a strange fashion choice and was a step apart from the styles we were used to seeing Kidman wear.
The relaxed fit of the suit against the contrast of tight gold accessories won't be everybody's favorite, but by this point in her career, Kidman was an established leading lady, gearing up for the release of the cult classic "Moulin Rouge" that September. Bax Luhrmann's musical is a dynamic, opulent, fast-paced, and occasionally chaotic piece of cinema. It could be argued that Kidman was in the perfect position to take fashion risks as she promoted it alongside her co-star, Ewan McGregor, who she was photographed with at this event.
The perfect dress for The Perfect Couple
The striking outfit that Nicole Kidman wore to the premiere of the Netflix series "The Perfect Couple" in 2024 certainly isn't for the faint of heart. The star rocked up to the Los Angeles debut wearing an incredibly low-cut black sequin dress. While stunning, the gown raised eyebrows and generated a lot of chatter online. Not only was the neckline a talking point, but so was the semi-sheer material, through which you could see the outline of Kidman's silhouette. The gown was a custom creation by Ferragamo, which Kidman paired with a black blazer that she hung off of one shoulder for some photos.
She oozed confidence as she posed on the red carpet alongside her co-stars, her blond hair teased to perfection in a glossy blow-out. Kidman opted to keep her makeup fairly minimal, choosing light, dewy tones with plenty of mascara. It's this age-defying fearlessness which makes Kidman a true fashion icon who continues to prove that age really is just a number.
Nicole Kidman didn't shy away from the cutouts
For the September 2001 premiere of "Moulin Rouge" in London, Nicole Kidman took a couple of big risks. She wore a long black dress with a high neck that flowed down past her knees, with a large square cut out at the back. The gown also featured slits on the flared arms on the skirt, allowing for plenty of movement. Without these details, the outfit could easily be dismissed as too boring for a movie that thrived on being bold. Kidman also dared to laugh at Hollywood's unspoken rule: don't wear the same thing twice.
The striking gold belt around her waist did well to pull the outfit together and give the eye somewhere to focus, but the actor had already worn it before. The accessory got its first outing when she attended the 5th Annual Hollywood Film Festival Gala just a month prior, albeit in Los Angeles. Kidman also chose to wear it with an all-black outfit then, which makes the looks quite similar in appearance.
Nicole Kidman embraced the scoop for Vanity Fair
By 2005, there was no doubt that Nicole Kidman had a few style elements she favored more than others. She has worn so many backless dresses over the course of her career that it's hard to keep count, but you know what they say: if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Kidman wore another little black dress for the Vanity Fair Tribeca Film Festival Party in April of that year, this time a form-fitting number with a deep scoop at the bag, bordered with sparkling detailing. The velvet dress was an Azarro by Vanessa Seward creation and created a classic and simple look for Kidman.
It looked like a regular halter dress from the front, but the statement back made quite the impression. Kidman was well aware of the juxtaposition the dress created and made sure to pose for photographers as she walked up the stairs to the event. Thankfully, the dress was properly fitted and fixed in place, otherwise, it could have been responsible for some very embarrassing moments.
Nicole Kidman flaunted another cutout that got tongues wagging
2023 was a busy year for Nicole Kidman, thanks, in part, to "Special Ops: Lioness," a series made for Paramount+. When it was time to attend a launch event in London for Season 1 of the spy thriller, she selected an outfit that was striking as well as classic. Of course, Kidman managed to mix the two styles perfectly, as she's well-practiced in this area. She wore an elegant halter neck full-length black dress by popular celebrity brand Saint Laurent, which featured a large cut-out across her abs and chest. The floral detail at the center pulled everything together beautifully.
To cap off the look, Kidman wore sheer black evening gloves that reached her elbow and wore her straight blond locks in a center-parted ponytail. The actor did sport some dazzling Harry Winston earrings, but overall, she kept the accessories relatively minimal; she let the dress speak for itself. The entire ensemble gave Kidman an element of Bond girl femme fatale chicness that was perfect for the occasion.
Nicole Kidman was the lady in red at the 2003 SAG Awards
We've seen so many head-turning looks from the SAG Awards that stars can easily fade into the background, but Nicole Kidman has always made sure to bring her A-game. For the ninth year of the event in 2003 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Kidman wore a mesmerizing deep red silk gown by Gucci that wrapped around her frame. Designed with different layers to catch the eye, the dress cinched her in at the waist with belt detailing, while it was more free-flowing around the bust to create movement.
Once again, the back was the real showstopper, but not in the usual way we know from Kidman. The cut-out, off-kilter style of the back material was a bold move from the star, who by this point was well-known for flashing a bit of skin. The way the dress was cut around her sides was also interesting, showing more in this area than is expected.
At the 2024 Met Gala, Nicole Kidman kept it bold
Everyone who has even the slightest interest in celebrity culture knows that the Met Gala is the biggest fashion event of the year. In its early years, the soiree didn't push the boundaries of style much, but stars began to rise to the occasion and dress more elaborately as the gala evolved. In 2024, Nicole Kidman decided to pull out all the stops for the "The Garden of Time" theme, which was a nod to the exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Kidman thoughtfully took the MO into consideration and wore a recreation of a 1951 Balenciaga gown.
"It was something that I saw in an Avedon photo, and I asked Demna if he would be willing to reinterpret it," she told Vogue. "So in the vein of the Sleeping Beauties and the gowns bringing them back to life, this was one of those, so I consider it a Sleeping Beauty that's been brought back to life."
The gown starts with a fitted white silk bodice, before fanning out into a deep black full, layered, and feathered skirt. The choice could have easily divided critics, as it's not every day we see Kidman floating around in a voluminous gown. However, the gown, which took over 800 hours to make, was well-received, proving that Kidman can step out of her comfort zone with ease.