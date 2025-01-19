Nicole Kidman Looks That Were Surprisingly Outdated

Nicole Kidman's decades-spanning career on the big screen has seen her go from erotic Christmas thrillers like 1999's "Eyes Wide Shut" to, well, erotic Christmas thrillers in 2024's "Babygirl." Meanwhile, her star power has elevated her to Gen Z meme status, thanks to her iconic AMC advert played in theaters across the U.S. All the while, she has demonstrated an eye for style and makes no secret of her love for European designers like Dior and Yves Saint Laurent.

Though the "Big Little Lies" star is without question a style legend — look no further than that instantly iconic backless Balenciaga dress she strutted out in at the 2025 Golden Globes — her style choices haven't all been winners. And her beloved late mother would be the first to let her know. As Kidman told W magazine in 2025, "My mama thought I had many bad red carpet looks. I remember wearing a headdress once to the Golden Globes. I didn't know what I was doing. Got to have a few train wrecks!" While she didn't specify which year, she presumably was referring to the gold headband she sported at the 2004 Globes.

On the red carpet for the 2024 series "The Perfect Couple," Kidman told Access Hollywood that she would do "anything for fashion" — and occasionally, that could be anything from donning a headdress to selecting arguably outdated outfits. Hey, you can't always get it right. To paraphrase her aforementioned AMC advert, her style has not just entertained, but she has baffled. Yes, even someone as fashion-forward as her has made a few passé sartorial moves.

