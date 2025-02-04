Trump Staffer Sean Duffy's Racy Reality TV Past Is Coming Back To Haunt Him

Amid growing concerns over airline safety, President Trump's pick for Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Before his political career, Duffy was a cast member on MTV's "The Real World: Boston" in 1997 (via New York Times). Now, a resurfaced clip from the show is going viral, and it's a far cry from the buttoned-up image expected of a cabinet nominee. The footage shows a young Duffy performing an awkward strip tease for the cast. He can be seen dancing in his underwear, pressing himself against a window, and tugging at the curtains. It's truly reality TV at its most cringe-worthy.

This isn't the first time Duffy's reality TV past has come back to haunt him. During his 2010 congressional campaign, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Mike Tate criticized him as "a candidate who is probably best known for getting drunk and having sex on television." Despite the criticism, Duffy won his election and served in Congress until 2019. He later became a Fox Business host before being tapped by Trump to lead the Department of Transportation. However, with mounting concerns over airline safety, Duffy's past antics are the least of his worries.