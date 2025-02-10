Strange Things About Brooke Shields & Chris Henchy's Relationship

Since 2001, model turned actor Brooke Shields has been happily married to director and screenwriter Chris Henchy. The celebrity couple wed just two years after they initially started dating, and Shields and Henchy have remained by each other's sides ever since, even welcoming two daughters along the way too. On the surface, it seems like your typical storybook romance. But when you look inside the relationship between Shields and Henchy, it's hard not to notice a few idiosyncrasies that make their bond feel somewhat strange, but also unique.

For starters, Shields nearly pulled the plug before it truly began. You can't really blame the "Pretty Baby" star for second-guessing herself a bit. After all, before she met Henchy, Shields' college romance to Superman star Dean Cain completely fell apart and her divorce from tennis star Andre Agassi left Shields shocked in the aftermath. In fact, the beloved actor confirmed with People in 2023 that she briefly called it quits with Henchy out of fear that she was still on the rebound post-divorce. However, Shields soon realized what they had was much more than that, and the two eventually got back together.

Then, there was the wedding itself. In an unusual but extremely clever move, Shields and Henchy staged an elaborate fake wedding in the spring of 2001 in order to sidestep the paparazzi, as well as a man who was stalking Shields at the time. The happy couple tied the knot for real at a private ceremony shortly thereafter.

