Rumored Rivals Meghan Markle & Zara Tindall Share An Unexpected Connection (& It's Awkward)

Since successfully exiting their roles as senior working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all but cut ties with his family. Unfortunately for the Duchess of Sussex, though, try all she may, there's one metaphorical frayed string that is keeping her linked to them. Meghan Markle's rumored feud with Harry's cousin Zara Tindall keeps the two estranged, but it appears that the former "Suits" star's close pal didn't get the memo. While attending events for the Magic Millions horse racing carnival in Australia with her husband Mike Tindall, Zara was photographed posing with a few friends during the Women with Horsepower lunch.

Advertisement

The photo — posted by Valley Eye Wear on Instagram — also notably included Delfina Blaquier, who is wife to polo pro Nacho Figueras and a close friend of Meghan Markle, who seemingly attended the event alongside Princess Anne's daughter. Considering that Zara and Meghan are apparently rivals, Blaqiuer totally broke girl code by publicly attending such a glitzy event with her. But it gets worse; Liz Cantor, a well-known Australian TV personality, shared an even more awkward photo on Instagram that showed Blaquier and Zara smiling while posing arm-in-arm. It's safe to say that we are all wondering if Meghan was fuming as a result.