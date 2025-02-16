Rumored Rivals Meghan Markle & Zara Tindall Share An Unexpected Connection (& It's Awkward)
Since successfully exiting their roles as senior working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all but cut ties with his family. Unfortunately for the Duchess of Sussex, though, try all she may, there's one metaphorical frayed string that is keeping her linked to them. Meghan Markle's rumored feud with Harry's cousin Zara Tindall keeps the two estranged, but it appears that the former "Suits" star's close pal didn't get the memo. While attending events for the Magic Millions horse racing carnival in Australia with her husband Mike Tindall, Zara was photographed posing with a few friends during the Women with Horsepower lunch.
The photo — posted by Valley Eye Wear on Instagram — also notably included Delfina Blaquier, who is wife to polo pro Nacho Figueras and a close friend of Meghan Markle, who seemingly attended the event alongside Princess Anne's daughter. Considering that Zara and Meghan are apparently rivals, Blaqiuer totally broke girl code by publicly attending such a glitzy event with her. But it gets worse; Liz Cantor, a well-known Australian TV personality, shared an even more awkward photo on Instagram that showed Blaquier and Zara smiling while posing arm-in-arm. It's safe to say that we are all wondering if Meghan was fuming as a result.
Whose side is Blaquier on anyway?
It's evident that Meghan Markle doesn't get along with each member of the royal family. Still, her once close bond with Zara and Mike Tindall morphed into seemingly outright hostility at some point during Megxit. An initial sign that their relationship was on the rocks was spotted during Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 2018 wedding, when Zara reportedly turned to Prince Harry and quipped, "It's very quiet compared to the screaming at your wedding," as a lip reader alleged to Gloucestershire Live. When Mike later made a dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their frequently public complaints about the royal family, it was most evident that the couples weren't getting along.
Naturally, we're left wondering what side Delfina Blaquier is on in this supposed feud. First, it's no wonder that Zara and Blaquier get along, taking into account that the two have a similar affinity for horses — Blaquier, a horse breeder, and Zara, an acclaimed equestrian. However, the former's strong bond with Meghan may overshadow her equine likeness with Zara. Her husband, Nacho Figueras, starred in Harry's Netflix documentary "Polo," while Blaquier made an appearance in the trailer for his wife's Netflix show "With Love, Meghan." Blaquier even posted the clip to her Instagram Story in early 2025 and wrote, "Hola M. Can't wait to see more. Love you friend and so proud of you," (via the Daily Mail).