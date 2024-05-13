Everything To Know About Meghan Markle's New Bestie Delfina Blaquier

Delfina Blaquier is not a name most people hear often, though you've probably heard of her husband, the "David Beckham of polo," Nacho Figueras. While you may not immediately recognize her, you'll be hearing a lot more from her soon, as she and Figueras are extremely close friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They even attended Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 when things still looked picture-perfect in the House of Windsor. Blaquier has publicly defended her friend on social media and in interviews, as her husband has done for Prince Harry, showing the depth of their friendship with the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Her background was in athletics, specifically the high jump, where she represented Argentina in several youth and young adult international competitions. But these days, she's known as a socialite, photographer, and businesswoman who is one-half of polo's most prominent power couple. While she might not be a household name in the U.S., she quietly floats in the background, schmoozing with A-listers at polo matches and showing off her luxurious houses in various magazine spreads in the classiest way possible.

Blaquier is a glamorous woman who grows her own vegetables, hangs out in the Hamptons, comes from one of the wealthiest in Argentina, and dresses like the pictures we all try to emulate on Instagram. But what else is there to know about her besides the aesthetically pleasing facets of her life?