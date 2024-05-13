Everything To Know About Meghan Markle's New Bestie Delfina Blaquier
Delfina Blaquier is not a name most people hear often, though you've probably heard of her husband, the "David Beckham of polo," Nacho Figueras. While you may not immediately recognize her, you'll be hearing a lot more from her soon, as she and Figueras are extremely close friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They even attended Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 when things still looked picture-perfect in the House of Windsor. Blaquier has publicly defended her friend on social media and in interviews, as her husband has done for Prince Harry, showing the depth of their friendship with the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Her background was in athletics, specifically the high jump, where she represented Argentina in several youth and young adult international competitions. But these days, she's known as a socialite, photographer, and businesswoman who is one-half of polo's most prominent power couple. While she might not be a household name in the U.S., she quietly floats in the background, schmoozing with A-listers at polo matches and showing off her luxurious houses in various magazine spreads in the classiest way possible.
Blaquier is a glamorous woman who grows her own vegetables, hangs out in the Hamptons, comes from one of the wealthiest in Argentina, and dresses like the pictures we all try to emulate on Instagram. But what else is there to know about her besides the aesthetically pleasing facets of her life?
Delfina Blaquier is married to polo player Nacho Figueras
When you look at the lives of some celebrities, it's easy to think, "Wow, they really are the lucky chosen few, aren't they?" Delfina Blaquier certainly carries the title of being one of the "lucky" ones, not least of which because she's married to Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras. The man who's known as the "David Beckham of polo" is obviously easy on the eyes, and the fact that he's a Ralph Lauren model would only add to his resume if he was ever on a blind date.
In a moment of fate intervening, Blaquier and Figueras met in 1997 during a polo match in Buenos Aires, and the pair began dating in 1998. They welcomed their first son just two years later and went on to get married in December 2005. In 2018, Figueras wished his bride a happy anniversary, posting a series of shots of the genetically blessed twosome as they exchanged vows and partied the night away at their wedding. He captioned the Instagram series, "Dec 15th 2005, Happy anniversary to the love of my life. I would do it again every single day for the rest of my life. Lucky me."
In 2020, Figueras discussed the secret of how he keeps his marriage alive to Fox News, saying, "It's not perfect. I won't lie to you, but it's a great one. I like her a little bit more every day. I think you have to water the plant every day."
Delfina and Nacho share four children together
Delfina Blaquier has four children with her husband, Nacho Figueras, with the oldest, Hilario, being born in the year 2000. In 2013, after Figueras was injured, Hilario stepped in to take his father's place on the polo field and helped the team win the cup (if you're bad at doing easy math, that means he was just 13 at the time!).
As for the pair's other children, they have Aurora (2005), Artemio (2010), and Alba (2013). It was Alba who was seen embracing Meghan Markle during a Sentebale charity polo match in Palm Beach, Florida, as the Duchess gave her a massive hug and a kiss on the forehead. They were also seen the very next day at another polo match, with Alba holding hands with Meghan as the pair were pictured walking together.
In a 2016 interview with Fancy Kids, Blaquier only had great things to say about motherhood, embracing the joys of traveling with her kids and claiming she was experiencing the best years of her life. At the time of the interview, the family was living in Buenos Aires, and she said her favorite thing to do with the kids was go to their farm, "La Elusion." She mused, "There, I have created a little paradise for them, there is a walled garden, where I keep my orchards and kitchen garden, and there is also a place where they have a dolls house, I have their ponies, we go fishing."
Delfina often spends time watching her husband play
Describing herself as a fellow "pwife" along with Meghan Markle (that's "polo wife" for the uninitiated), Delfina Blaquier is constantly seen along the sidelines watching her husband, Nacho Figueras, dominate at polo. The sport runs deep for the Argentinian socialite, as her grandfather, Juan José Silvestre Blaquier, was also a polo player before dying at age 43 while driving his own plane. In a 2014 Vogue interview, Blaquier talked about her history with the sport and all the men in her life who have played it, from her grandfather to her father, and her husband as well as her son. She told the publication, "I remember my dad the most. What we would do was ride ponies while he played practices on our farm."
The socialite can be seen watching her husband play in matches everywhere, including Florida, the Hamptons, and Buenos Aires, and her social media is full of photos of their family's trips. In 2022, she shared an Instagram shot of herself with Meghan in Santa Barbara, California. The pair were both wearing shorts as they smiled wide and looked onto the field. Blaquier praised her new friend, writing, in part, "I love you my darling."
Blaquier is no stranger to getting on the horse and playing a bit of polo herself, too. She participated in a match in January 2024 alongside Figueras in Queensland, Australia where they faced off against (and beat!) Prince Harry's cousin, Zara Tindall.
The couple has an incredible home base in Wellington, Florida
You know you've made it big when your house is featured in Architectural Digest, and it's not surprising considering Delfina Blaquier and her husband Nacho Figueras are big fans of real estate and interior design. In 2023, the pair's Wellington, Florida home was featured in the publication along with an interview about the various furnishings that seem only relatable in your fantasy life.
Blaquier discussed how the family is always going in opposite directions due to their busy schedules, but added, "The nice thing is, when you travel a lot, every time you return, you see your surroundings with fresh eyes." It was even revealed during the interview that Blaquier was in the process of completing a degree in interior and garden design while also designing and building a new garden and outdoor dining room. "A friend told me she thinks I suffer from multi-project disorder," she joked.
As for the house, she gushed, "Living here is about the light." The glamorous couple certainly has other properties, including horse stables in Argentina that look more like a modern museum than a place to raise animals, and those facilities were featured in Architectural Digest as well in 2017.
She and her family are frequent travelers
When it comes to traveling, Delfina Blaquier knows a thing or two about it, especially when it comes to traversing the world with a big family. The Argentinian businesswoman seemingly pops up all around the world, whether it's in Wellington, Florida, or somewhere in Australia or Spain, the family is always on the move due to Nacho Figueras' job as a polo player.
In 2014, she described her schedule at the time, which certainly appeared to be all over the place. Speaking to Le Postcard, Blaquier revealed she and the family would spend the summer months in the Hamptons for Figueras' polo playing and spend the rest of their time in Argentina. She added that their schedule is constantly changing, saying they might travel three times in a month or spend three months somewhere else. As for her favorite locations, Blaquier noted that Italy and the south of France were big on her list, as well as José Ignacio, Uruguay, where she told the website she had been visiting since she was young and was her "happy place."
In January 2024, Blaquier was spotted chilling on the beach with her husband in Queensland, Australia where, as we previously stated, he was playing in a polo match. The pair appeared to be having some down-time away from their children as they basked in the sun.
Delfina is the co-founder of her own fashion line
Delfina Blaquier is one of the co-founders of Àcheval Pampa, which launched in 2018, along with Sofia Achaval de Montaigu and Lucila Sperber. As seems to be the case with everything Blaquier and her husband Nacho Figueras are involved in, pieces from the line are equestrian-inspired. According to the website, everything from the brand is produced in a textile factory in the Pampean region, which encompasses Argentina, Uruguay, and the south of Brazil.
Central to the ethos of Àcheval Pampa is supporting artisans, a commitment rooted in their dedication to honoring local traditions and heritage. The designers wanted to pay homage to the revered "gauchos, guardians of the South American countryside," through the brand. Each piece encapsulates the Argentinian equestrian lifestyle, including embroidered silks and button-ups.
In fact, it was at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 when Blaquier really put the brand on the map, as she wore a dress from Àcheval Pampa. In 2019, she continued promoting the brand at a trunk show at The Webster in Bal Harbour Shops. "The look is cool and casual and timeless, separates and dresses as well as belts and necklaces," Blaquier explained to CBS News. "It's casual, it's easy, it's everyday wear and the classics are season-less. We tweak them, we change fabrics, but we move around the same silhouettes per collection."
She's a former Ralph Lauren fragrance model
Bring your memory back to 2013 when you were flipping through a magazine and saw one of those Ralph Lauren Romance fragrance ads. The couple in it was stunning and looked like they were in a literal fantasy. Well, we're about to blow your mind when we tell you it was, in fact, Delfina Blaquier and her husband, Nacho Figueras who were seen riding horses together as he threw his arm around her neck and pulled her in for a passionate embrace.
In another shot from the campaign, Blaquier was seen riding a white horse in an ethereal, gold gown as her blonde hair blew in the wind and Figueras came riding up behind her staring at her with intense passion. The photos, shot by Bruce Webber, also showed up in magazines in 2014, with Figueras seen holding on to Blaquier as she smiled and threw her hair back. A commercial went along with the photos, showing Blaquier and Figueras riding their horses through an open field, kissing, and riding in a carriage.
Completing the campaign was footage of that iconic embrace between the pair as they rode separate horses alongside each other. Naturally, the entire commercial was set to Seal singing a cover of "My Romance," and had everyone who watched it either envious or going out to buy the new fragrance in hopes of finding their own Figueras or Blaquier.
Delfina is Meghan Markle's number one cheerleader in public
Delfina Blaquier and husband Nacho Figueras have been incredibly supportive of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, with Blaquier going out of her way, as we discussed previously, to shout out Meghan on Instagram. Furthermore, she defended her fellow "pwife" to Hello! in 2022, insisting that Meghan is "stronger than she knows."
Figueras backed up his wife's comments, showing his support for the Sussexes, saying, "I have known him for so long and he has always wanted someone to love and marry and have a family with, so it makes me so happy to see them happy and with two beautiful children." In April 2024, the pair were seen embracing each other in a massive hug during a polo match in Palm Beach, Florida and will likely feature in the Netflix documentary Prince Harry is making about the world of polo, as cameras were present.
In Blaquier's 2022 Instagram post in which she praised Meghan, she wrote an entire paragraph about wanting to spend more time with the Sussexes, and gushed, "You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, bc you have a big one and it's a beautiful one." It wasn't long after their Oprah Winfrey interview and was right before the "Harry & Meghan" documentary on Netflix, so any kind of support would most certainly have been welcome.
She has become a bit of a fashion icon
On top of having co-founded the Àcheval Pampa line, Delfina Blaquier has become a fashion icon in her own right, especially with her looks along the sidelines of the polo field. Her Instagram is full of fashionable shots, from a beige maxi-dress in an elevator to a striped sweater, black skirt, and ankle boots. Even with her event outfits in which she poses with her husband, Blaquier has taken street style to the next level.
She was featured on Who What Wear in a chunky pink turtleneck sweater, patterned skirt, and brown riding boots. In an interview with the outlet, she talked about how traveling has influenced her style. "I think my look is a total consequence of my lifestyle," and later added, "Clothes have to make me feel myself, so I always have to be inspired by them, and it has to feel like the city I'm currently in."
She often travels to Europe and is naturally inspired by her home country of Argentina, as well as New York and California. In November 2022, she further showed off her fashion credentials as she posed along with Figueras for Vogue Australia sporting an outfit made entirely from Gabriela Hearst.