The Real Reason Neil Cavuto Left Fox News

After 28 years as a stalwart anchor on Fox News, Neil Cavuto quit his show and departed from the network in late December, just over a month after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. The timing of Cavuto's exit might not be a coincidence, either, as Cavuto was one of the few Fox News stars who was willing to criticize Trump and his political policies during his presidency openly. Cavuto also took numerous swings at Trump during his presidential campaign, which earned a harsh rebuke from the embattled businessman-turned-politician.

Cavuto was with Fox News back when the network first began in 1996, hosting "Your World with Neil Cavuto," a role he maintained for nearly three decades, while also serving as the vice president and managing editor of Fox Business News for many years. However, on the morning of December 19, 2024, many were surprised to learn from a Fox News press statement that Cavuto would be leaving the network after his final show that evening.

"Neil Cavuto's illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we're extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media," the statement read (via Morning Star). "His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter." Less than a month later, Fox News found a replacement in "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Will Cain — an outspoken Trump loyalist and staunch right-wing conservative.

