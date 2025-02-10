The Real Reason Neil Cavuto Left Fox News
After 28 years as a stalwart anchor on Fox News, Neil Cavuto quit his show and departed from the network in late December, just over a month after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. The timing of Cavuto's exit might not be a coincidence, either, as Cavuto was one of the few Fox News stars who was willing to criticize Trump and his political policies during his presidency openly. Cavuto also took numerous swings at Trump during his presidential campaign, which earned a harsh rebuke from the embattled businessman-turned-politician.
Cavuto was with Fox News back when the network first began in 1996, hosting "Your World with Neil Cavuto," a role he maintained for nearly three decades, while also serving as the vice president and managing editor of Fox Business News for many years. However, on the morning of December 19, 2024, many were surprised to learn from a Fox News press statement that Cavuto would be leaving the network after his final show that evening.
"Neil Cavuto's illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we're extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media," the statement read (via Morning Star). "His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter." Less than a month later, Fox News found a replacement in "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Will Cain — an outspoken Trump loyalist and staunch right-wing conservative.
Neil Cavuto declined a contract renewal that would have continued his show
While he has long been considered to be a skeptic of President Donald Trump and hasn't held back when he felt the criticism was journalistically imperative, his contentious relationship with the divisive President might not be the only reason Cavuto decided to leave his show. As Variety reported in December, Cavuto's contract was set to expire at the end of 2024, and although the 66-year-old anchor was offered a new contract, he declined to sign it, opting instead to make his departure with grace, and possibly to prioritize his health and wellbeing.
Cavuto has not had it easy when it comes to his health in recent years. Cavuto was forced to take five weeks off back in 2022 when he revealed scary details about his COVID-19 diagnosis, which nearly killed him, landing him in intensive care for an extended stay. Upon Cavuto's return, he expressed how the COVID-19 vaccine had likely saved his life, and was one of the few outspoken supporters of the coronavirus vaccine in his network. Additionally, Cavuto has also survived stage 4 cancer, has had to undergo open heart surgery, and has been living with multiple sclerosis for decades.
In his final episode, Cavuto shared his appreciation for his fans and his love for his work over the past 28 years, while also subtly taking a jab at sensationalist journalism. "I got to do what I love to do – report the news," Cavuto shared during his last show. "Not shout the news, not blast the news, not — well, call names. Just call balls and strikes."