The Real Reason Princess Diana's Brother's Girlfriend Sued His Ex-Wife

Princess Diana's love life played out in a rather public manner, with the beloved royal marrying then-Prince Charles in a lavish wedding, before enduring an equally public divorce prior to her untimely death. It appears that troubled romances might just run in the Spencer family, since Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has had his own share of heartache — including the mess he found himself in, in late 2024. Earl Spencer married first wife Victoria Aitken in 1989, with his nephew, young Prince Harry, serving as one of the child attendants at the wedding. The two divorced in 1997.

Advertisement

His second stab at wedded bliss was with Caroline Freud, and their union lasted from 2001 until 2007. Then came Karen Gordon, whom Spencer married in 2011. The seemingly happy couple announced in June 2024 that they would soon be divorcing. But their relationship didn't end with a polite, "we wish each other well" statement. In late December 2024, Gordon filed papers with the High Court in England, accusing her estranged husband of having a years-long affair that caused their relationship to fully deteriorate, and for informing her that it was over via text message.

As if that wasn't enough to get tongues wagging and leave Charles pulling out his hair, the whole reason his former wife felt compelled to go legal was in defense of a lawsuit that had been filed against her by Earl Spencer's girlfriend, Cat Jarman. The archaeologist filed her own petition in October 2024, suing Gordon for revealing personal information about Jarman without her consent (Gordon reportedly told Charles that his girlfriend had multiple sclerosis (MS).

Advertisement