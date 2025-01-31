Everything We Know About Charles Spencer's Girlfriend Cat Jarman

Charles Spencer has had quite the love life. The younger brother of Princess Diana, who bears the official title of 9th Earl Spencer, has been married three times and has fathered seven children. But if Spencer's rave reviews of his most recent girlfriend are to be believed, he may headed to his happily ever after ending. After sharing how uncomplicated his relationship with her is, he also confessed to Daily Mail that "a lot of my close friends have said how happy they are that I am with someone like Cat."

The Cat in question is Catrine Jarman, an archeologist who met Spencer in 2021 while looking for ancient ruins on his family's estate (Spencer and Princess Diana's childhood home). There's an 18-year age gap between the two, which Spencer admits has factored into how their relationship has played out. "I'm too old for hearts and flowers stuff," he told Daily Mail. "But the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself."

Aside from her expertise in finding traces of past lives in between layers of dirt, Jarman has a whole lot more going for her. She grew up in Norway and was actually unfamiliar with Spencer or his earldom before meeting him. She's traveled the globe, given a TEDx talk, and has received numerous accolades for her work as an archeologist. As opposed to some of the earl's previous women, you're more likely to find Jarman wearing braids in her hair than a stylish fascinator on top — and that seems to be a bonus for Spencer. "Cat is just completely different to anyone I've ever been with before," he shared with Daily Mail.

