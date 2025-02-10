Roseanne Barr Might Not Be As Close To Trump As She Seems
Roseanne Barr, known for her beloved titular character in the hit series "Roseanne," once seemed liberal, as the show she created embodied the struggles of the working class. Roseanne has a long history of problematic behavior, however, in recent years she has fully embraced the alt-right and Donald Trump. She even went so far as to work on a song with conservative rapper Tom MacDonald on "Daddy's Home" near Trump's 2025 inauguration, but that did not win her any brownie points.
In an interview with Variety, Barr admits that "the Trump administration regards me as a loose cannon, which I am." However, her feelings on the subject are conflicting because of the feeling of rejection. "I'm not a party line person for anyone or anything except myself. The Trump staff or whoever runs it, they're a little afraid of me. I am a loudmouth comedian, so I understand it. But it really hurt my feelings. But what are you gonna do?"
Roseanne was once embraced before the shunning
Aside from her participation on "Daddy's Home," Roseanne is trying to salvage her career by creating a conservative series with a main character who is a small town farmer "saving the United States from drug gangs and China," per Variety. However, this was not the case back when Roseanne was "canceled" in 2018.
Roseanne has been pro-Trump since his first run for president in 2016. The "Roseanne" reboot occurred with Trump as president and had only a short run before the comedian was quickly lambasted for racist comments she made about Michelle Obama and Valerie Jarrett. When this happened, Donald Trump and Roseanne developed a relationship when he came out in support of the comedian, and they had each other's backs.
Not only did Roseanne completely change her image, but she was once accepted by Trump himself. For the Trump administration today to reject her, it is completely understandable that Roseanne would have hurt feelings. While she was once embraced, she now feels alienated from both sides of the political aisle.