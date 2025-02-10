Roseanne Barr Might Not Be As Close To Trump As She Seems

Roseanne Barr, known for her beloved titular character in the hit series "Roseanne," once seemed liberal, as the show she created embodied the struggles of the working class. Roseanne has a long history of problematic behavior, however, in recent years she has fully embraced the alt-right and Donald Trump. She even went so far as to work on a song with conservative rapper Tom MacDonald on "Daddy's Home" near Trump's 2025 inauguration, but that did not win her any brownie points.

In an interview with Variety, Barr admits that "the Trump administration regards me as a loose cannon, which I am." However, her feelings on the subject are conflicting because of the feeling of rejection. "I'm not a party line person for anyone or anything except myself. The Trump staff or whoever runs it, they're a little afraid of me. I am a loudmouth comedian, so I understand it. But it really hurt my feelings. But what are you gonna do?"