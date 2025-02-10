What You Don't Know About CNN's Jamie Gangel
With four decades of experience, Jamie Gangel has established a lucrative career as a correspondent for NBC News, and now CNN. According to her CNN profile, her career began at NBC News in 1983 on "Today," covering hard and soft news before joining CNN in August of 2015. She has had interviews with various presidents like George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. For news on popular culture, she conducted interviews with celebrities like Eric Clapton, Tom Hanks, and John Travolta.
But aside from her career, she has had success in her education and family life. She was born in 1955 and attended Harvard University, studying international economics. She then attended Georgetown University focusing on foreign service. Later on, she married Daniel Silva, who is an award winning #1 New York Times best-selling author per his biography on his website. They have two twins together named Lily and Nicholas, and her family resides in Florida.
Jamie Gangel was just kidding about her retirement
Initially, when Jamie Gangel was announcing her exit from NBC News, her plan was to retire. However, that did not last long, and she joined CNN. "In the end I missed doing interviews, covering politics and the lure of the presidential campaign," she said, per The Washington Times.
Out of retirement, Jamie Gangel used her success to influence other politicians. Washington Post reporter, Bob Woodward, credits Gangel for convincing him to leak the scandalous Trump tapes. Essentially, the tapes include his interview with Donald Trump during his writing of "Rage," according to David Bauder of The Washington Times. "For a CNN reporter to help push a news source toward a decision that amplifies the impact of a book that is highly critical of Trump may open Gangel to some criticism," Bauder wrote.
Horizon Report describes Jamie Gangel as a mentor who continues to influence the new generation of correspondents. She has taught them to remain neutral and hold back any emotions while focusing only on reporting the news with accuracy and honesty. And who better to teach them than an award-winning journalist? She has received The Edward R. Murrow Reward and The Associated Press Award.