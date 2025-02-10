What You Don't Know About CNN's Jamie Gangel

Initially, when Jamie Gangel was announcing her exit from NBC News, her plan was to retire. However, that did not last long, and she joined CNN. "In the end I missed doing interviews, covering politics and the lure of the presidential campaign," she said, per The Washington Times.

Advertisement

Out of retirement, Jamie Gangel used her success to influence other politicians. Washington Post reporter, Bob Woodward, credits Gangel for convincing him to leak the scandalous Trump tapes. Essentially, the tapes include his interview with Donald Trump during his writing of "Rage," according to David Bauder of The Washington Times. "For a CNN reporter to help push a news source toward a decision that amplifies the impact of a book that is highly critical of Trump may open Gangel to some criticism," Bauder wrote.

Horizon Report describes Jamie Gangel as a mentor who continues to influence the new generation of correspondents. She has taught them to remain neutral and hold back any emotions while focusing only on reporting the news with accuracy and honesty. And who better to teach them than an award-winning journalist? She has received The Edward R. Murrow Reward and The Associated Press Award.

Advertisement