Television is an important tool for any politician. It's a way to get your message to the masses, a way to help influence public opinion, and a way to get yourself re-elected; after all, if you seem affable enough on camera, then people will want to have a beer with you, which for some reason makes you more electable. "Over the years, [the relationship between presidents and television] has grown complex and tempestuous (virtually every president from Harry Truman through Bill Clinton has left office disaffected with the nation's press)," reads the Museum of Broadcast Communications Encyclopedia of Television (via The Television Academy). "More than anything else, however, this relationship has been symbiotic — the president and the press now depend upon one another for sustenance."

Because of how tightly politicians and the press are wound up with one another, presidents have historically agreed to television interviews for any number of reasons. They may expect that they'll be afforded a certain amount of respectability, certain allowances given the power of their office, but things sometimes don't go according to plan. Appearing on camera can be risky, because where live television is concerned, anything is possible. For example, just think of how many awkward Donald Trump moments have been caught on camera. From Richard Nixon to Joe Biden, read on for a roundup of presidential TV interviews that didn't go as planned.