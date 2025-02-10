How Nancy Pelosi Once Temporarily United Kamala Harris And Donald Trump
It might be almost impossible to imagine Donald Trump and his political nemesis Kamala Harris agreeing on anything. But political veteran Nancy Pelosi indirectly managed to get the two polar opposites on the same page, with an assist from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The once-in-a-lifetime miracle occurred back in 2019, when Ocasio-Cortez and Pelosi found themselves clashing on a number of key issues affecting the country. Eventually, Ocasio-Cortez felt there was a pattern of Pelosi singling out newly elected political officials who also happened to be women of color.
Trump also hasn't always seen eye-to-eye with Pelosi. But he felt compelled to defend Pelosi after hearing about Ocasio-Cortez's comments towards her. "Cortez should treat Nancy Pelosi with respect," Trump said in an interview with NBC News. "She should not be doing what she's doing. And I'll tell you something about Nancy Pelosi that you know better than I do. She is not a racist, okay? She is not a racist. For them to call her a racist is a disgrace." It might've been the only statement Trump has ever made that Harris would've agreed with. In an interview with "The Breakfast Club," the former vice president was asked about Ocasio-Cortez's comments about Pelosi. Harris gave a tamer version of Trump's response. "That's not my experience with Nancy Pelosi and I've known her and worked with her for years. I've known her to be very respectful of women of color and very supportive of them, so I have a different experience," Harris said.
What Donald Trump said he liked about Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris delivered zinger after zinger at Donald Trump, even when it came to some of his most sensitive subjects. Likewise, Trump didn't mince words when he questioned Harris' ability as a political leader. But there were lapses in Trump's hostility towards Harris where he'd pay her a compliment every now and then. He once did so without even knowing it while he was running scared from another presidential debate with Harris. But on another occasion, Trump was fully aware of the praise he was giving of the California native.
In an interview with WSJ News, Trump was asked what were the three virtues that he admired about Harris. Surprisingly, Trump came up with a few genuine responses, although it seemed to hurt him doing so. "She seems to have an ability to survive," Trump said. "Because she was out of the race and all of a sudden she's running for president. That's a great ability that some people have and some people don't have." Trump also commended Harris' knack for forming lifelong friends and the way she carried herself. Although Trump couldn't help but make something negative out of what he felt were Harris' best qualities. "She seems to have a nice way about her," he said. "I like the way ... some of her statements, the way she behaves in a certain way. But in another way, I think it's very bad for our country."