How Nancy Pelosi Once Temporarily United Kamala Harris And Donald Trump

It might be almost impossible to imagine Donald Trump and his political nemesis Kamala Harris agreeing on anything. But political veteran Nancy Pelosi indirectly managed to get the two polar opposites on the same page, with an assist from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The once-in-a-lifetime miracle occurred back in 2019, when Ocasio-Cortez and Pelosi found themselves clashing on a number of key issues affecting the country. Eventually, Ocasio-Cortez felt there was a pattern of Pelosi singling out newly elected political officials who also happened to be women of color.

Trump also hasn't always seen eye-to-eye with Pelosi. But he felt compelled to defend Pelosi after hearing about Ocasio-Cortez's comments towards her. "Cortez should treat Nancy Pelosi with respect," Trump said in an interview with NBC News. "She should not be doing what she's doing. And I'll tell you something about Nancy Pelosi that you know better than I do. She is not a racist, okay? She is not a racist. For them to call her a racist is a disgrace." It might've been the only statement Trump has ever made that Harris would've agreed with. In an interview with "The Breakfast Club," the former vice president was asked about Ocasio-Cortez's comments about Pelosi. Harris gave a tamer version of Trump's response. "That's not my experience with Nancy Pelosi and I've known her and worked with her for years. I've known her to be very respectful of women of color and very supportive of them, so I have a different experience," Harris said.

