Bettina Anderson's Worst Fashion Fails Debunk Don Jr.'s Claim That She's A Melania Type

Ever since Donald Trump Jr. ditched fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress Bettina Anderson, folks have wanted to know more about the socialite at the center of the scandal. Surely there's no one better to divulge info about who Anderson really is than Don Jr., himself. And, according to him, he thinks that Anderson has a similar vibe to another former model: his stepmom Melania Trump, per the Daily Mail.

Melania has worn some seriously inappropriate outfits over the years, and plenty of her outrageous fashion choices have caused a stir. Unlike Melania, it's pretty rare that Anderson has a blatant fashion fail. In fact — dare we say — her style is much better than Melania's. At the very least, based on what we've seen, it's hard to imagine Anderson wearing that infamous hat that Melania sported to the inauguration. Even so, besides an apparent appreciation for high-end designer clothing, do Anderson and Melania's styles really have much in common? We think the answer is no, and Anderson's biggest style flops over the years prove that there are plenty of differences between her wardrobe and that of her beau's stepmother.

