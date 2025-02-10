Bettina Anderson's Worst Fashion Fails Debunk Don Jr.'s Claim That She's A Melania Type
Ever since Donald Trump Jr. ditched fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress Bettina Anderson, folks have wanted to know more about the socialite at the center of the scandal. Surely there's no one better to divulge info about who Anderson really is than Don Jr., himself. And, according to him, he thinks that Anderson has a similar vibe to another former model: his stepmom Melania Trump, per the Daily Mail.
Melania has worn some seriously inappropriate outfits over the years, and plenty of her outrageous fashion choices have caused a stir. Unlike Melania, it's pretty rare that Anderson has a blatant fashion fail. In fact — dare we say — her style is much better than Melania's. At the very least, based on what we've seen, it's hard to imagine Anderson wearing that infamous hat that Melania sported to the inauguration. Even so, besides an apparent appreciation for high-end designer clothing, do Anderson and Melania's styles really have much in common? We think the answer is no, and Anderson's biggest style flops over the years prove that there are plenty of differences between her wardrobe and that of her beau's stepmother.
When she took fishnets a bit too far
Fishnet tights are a classic accessory that can add a bit of cool edginess to the right outfit. If you've ever wondered why we don't typically see tops made out of this hole-ridden material, allow one of Bettina Anderson's biggest fashion fails to be your answer. Back in May 2022, Anderson was tagged in a photo on Instagram showing her posing with friends. Yet, it's difficult to focus on anything in the photo other than Anderson's bold, skin-baring top.
Her high-neck fishnet tank top must have been accompanied with some kind of pasties, but just because it didn't show absolutely everything, that doesn't mean that it didn't show a bit too much. She paired the top with a long, beige skirt, black strappy sandals, and a sleek updo. Despite balancing this top with elegant styling, it still felt like a bit too much for what appeared to be a classy daytime affair. In reality, this would have been a bit much for pretty much anything short of a Friday night showing of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."
Her utterly confusing control top tights and tank top look
In 2020, Bettina Anderson posted a photo on Instagram showing her posing on a staircase. In the photo, she's wearing one of the stranger outfits we've seen her in: a pair of black control top tights without a skirt, paired with a blue tank top. In Anderson's defense, it's possible that she didn't choose this outfit, since it appears that this may be a modeling shot. Yet, that still doesn't make it any less of a perplexing look.
Sporting tights by themselves was a trend among celebs for the few years surrounding when this photo was snapped. Still, it was never a particularly accessible trend, nor was it something that was easy to pull off. And, Anderson's get-up shows just how wrong this style can go. Not only did this outfit simply look like it was missing a very key component, but her styling made it feel even more mismatched and messy. She paired it with some glitzy jewelry and a hair bow. Maybe these accessories were an attempt to balance the lack of bottoms with some posh details, but they just acted to overcomplicate an already bizarre look.
When she tried to dress up a skimpy swimsuit
Donald Trump Jr.'s inner circle reportedly isn't happy about his romance with Bettina Anderson, since she has a bit of a reputation for being a major party girl. Photos of Anderson at the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean party back in 2012 certainly seem to fit that image. Anderson posed in a revealing white one-piece bathing suit with a full face of makeup and big, dangling earrings.
Other models were also wearing white swimsuits to the event, but that doesn't mean that Anderson pulled this look off in a way that felt chic or sophisticated. Instead, her cutout-ridden bathing suit resembled fast fashion swimwear. This was made even worse due to the fact that her hair and makeup, which seemed to be an attempt to add a bit of glitz to her beach attire, instead made the whole thing look even more like an ensemble fit for a sorority pool party.
Her snakeskin-printed workout set
Animal prints don't tend to be the easiest prints to pull off, and snakeskin may be one of the trickiest animal prints there is. So, is it a good idea to rock head-to-toe snakeskin print? We'd say, it's probably never a wise choice. And, for this reason, the full snakeskin workout set that Bettina Anderson wore back in 2018 has to be one of her worst looks.
A matching workout set is always a fashionable way to get some exercise in. This snakeskin set, though, is just plain tacky. And, it definitely doesn't give off the first lady vibes that Donald Trump Jr. apparently thinks Anderson has. Of course, if there's ever a time that most people tend to look their least fashionable, it's probably in their athleisure wear. Still, this particular workout set just shows Anderson's penchant for micro trends and tendency toward clothing pieces that are on the tacky side.
When her headband totally threw off her whole look at an event
At a David Yurman in-store shopping event for the Paradise Fund in 2014, Bettina Anderson proved yet again just how much she loves being trendy — even when the trend in question is neither particularly good nor timely. She wore a basic black short-sleeve dress with some strappy black heels. This outfit provided a blank slate for her to style with jewelry, which was a perfect choice for a David Yurman event. Yet, it was the jewelry she chose that made this look a flop.
Anderson sported a glitzy headband around her head. Not only was this choice a bit trendy, but she didn't seem to be wearing it correctly. All the photos of her at the event show the headband seemingly slipping up in the back of her head and too far down in the front. This made the otherwise simple, classy look feel a bit goofy and costume-y, when other jewels or even just a bit of adjusting could have made it look sophisticated.