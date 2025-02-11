Gisele Bündchen Without Makeup Proves She Earned Her Supermodel Status

It's common to see Gisele Bündchen without makeup. She often goes makeup-free when she's off duty to let her skin breathe.And she has a holistic approach to keeping her natural skin looking radiant. The model told Allure that she's always been diligent about skincare, but her routine is quite simple when it comes to products. She removes any makeup with organic coconut oil, cleanses with warm water, and follows up with toner, serum, and moisturizer.

But minimal skincare is only one element of the healthy lifestyle that keeps the model glowing even without makeup. She stays hydrated with lots of water and tea and has said you couldn't pay her to drink a soda. She also eats clean, whole foods, staying away from anything processed, especially sugar. And beauty sleep isn't just a phrase for her. She doesn't look at devices before bed; instead, she reads to wind down, which is linked to improved sleep. So, yes, good genes play a strong role in Bündchen's ability to look like a supermodel even when she isn't loaded with foundation, powder, eyeliner, and mascara. But it's also the daily rituals she follows that ensure she will look her best for many years to come.

