Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Have A Bigger Height Difference Than We Realized

Does height really matter in a relationship? According to one study from Rice University, the answer is yes, with almost half of the women in the survey only wanting to date men taller than themselves (via ScienceDaily). While Simone Biles wasn't part of that study, she definitely falls into the category of women dating taller men. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, a football safety for the Chicago Bears, is just under six feet tall, standing at 5' 11."

The average height for men in the United States is around 5' 9," putting Owens slightly above average. However, in photos of Owens standing next to Biles, he towers over her — much more than someone who isn't even six feet tall typically would. That's because, standing at 4'8", Biles is well below the average height for a female in the U.S., which is 5'4."

Biles and Owens have a 15-inch, or 1' 3", height difference. While there are many red flags and weird things about the couple's relationship, their significant height difference isn't one of them. Height is literally just a number and not something Biles and Owens let get in the way of their love.