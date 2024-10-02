11 Red Flags We Can't Ignore In Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens' Marriage

On April 22, 2023, gymnastics legend Simone Biles married professional football player Jonathan Owens. The papers all but touted the pair as the athletic power couple of the decade. After all, Owens had played for major NFL teams like the Green Bay Packers, and Biles is arguably the best gymnast of all times.

The dynamic duo said "I do" in a romantic destination wedding in Cabo, Mexico. Dressed in a stunning Galia Lahav ballroom gown, Biles looked like a bride straight out of the pages of a fairy tale. She would later tell Vogue, "I went with my gut feeling and what I felt the most beautiful in." She later added, "I was nervous about having a ball gown because I'm so petite — but it works perfect. The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body. I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel: luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world."

Despite Biles' princess bride energy, not everybody has supported her marriage. In the months since Biles and Owens tied the knot, hundreds of the gymnastics' fans have taken to social media to express their doubts regarding the match. In their view, Biles and Owens' marriage is full of red flags. And no matter how much the couple has tried to defend their relationship, certain fans remain convinced that things between Biles and Owens are not as magical as they insist.

