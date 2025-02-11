Bill Clinton Had A Scandalous Incident Years Before His Monica Lewinsky Affair

When it comes to scandals involving Bill Clinton, most people's minds instantly recall the fallout surrounding his illicit affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Between 1995 and 1997, Lewinsky, a woman in her early 20s, had multiple sexual encounters with Clinton while he was president. After news of the scandal broke, Lewinsky faced painful repercussions. She took the brunt of the heat from the media despite the clear power imbalance and age difference between her and the president. Meanwhile, Clinton was ultimately impeached, although not removed from office.

The sordid details of Clinton's sex scandal with Lewinsky became ingrained in the fabric of pop culture and media — from her infamous blue dress to Clinton's recounting of events to the fiery tabloid storm that raged in the months that followed. It's easy to understand how that controversy has overshadowed Clinton's previous sex scandals.

However, Clinton's impeachment may never have happened if it wasn't for a lawsuit brought forward by a woman named Paula Jones in 1994. Jones claimed she was sexually harassed by Clinton in 1991, and her lawsuit allowed prosecutor and independent counsel Kenneth Starr to expand his investigation into Clinton's alleged misconduct. During a deposition in which Clinton was under oath, Starr asked about his sexual conduct with Lewinsky, which Clinton denied. Clinton's perjury regarding Lewinsky led to his eventual impeachment.

