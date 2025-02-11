JD Vance's Wife Usha Has A Connection To A Highly Controversial Supreme Court Justice

Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, used to work for quite the infamous figure who now sits on the United States Supreme Court. The Indian-American lawyer attended Yale Law School, where she and JD met for the first time. After law school, Usha had an impressive legal career, but one name on her resume stands out instantly: Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump during his first term to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who retired in 2018. Kavanaugh's appointment was a victory for Republicans, as it shifted the court's ideological balance to the right.However, his nomination was met with significant pushback after he was accused of sexual assault by three women: Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, and Julie Swetnick. These accusations took the American public by storm, becoming so contentious that there were even calls to impeach the alleged assaulter.

So, what did Usha do while working for Kavanaugh? She was one of his law clerks from 2014 to 2015, just a year after obtaining her degree from Yale Law School, and the same year she married JD. At the time, Kavanaugh was serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. As a law clerk for a federal appellate judge, Usha's day-to-day work for Kavanaugh might have included legal research and analysis of case law, among other tasks.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).