All Of The Controversy Surrounding JD Vance's Hillbilly Elegy

JD Vance's 2016 book "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis" tells the real-life story of his Appalachian upbringing and going from rags to riches in rural Ohio. The vice president's memoir took America by storm, selling around 3 million copies as of 2024. He started off in poverty and climbed up to Yale Law — an inspiring story for many. However, controversy quickly sparked among fellow residents of Appalachia. (Even Vance's cousin didn't mince words while criticizing him and his book.)

Advertisement

Their main concern is how they are portrayed in the book. Vance focuses on one of the community's main struggles, poverty — rural Appalachia's median household income, after all, is significantly lower than that of household incomes in other rural areas in the U.S. (per Appalachian Regional Commission). However, he attributes these financial struggles to personal decisions. "We choose not to work when we should be looking for jobs," Vance wrote (via The Washington Post), adding that if folks do get a job, they lose them for things like theft or being late. Later, he wrote, "We spend our way into the poorhouse. We buy giant TVs and iPads. ... We purchase homes we don't need, refinance them for more spending money, and declare bankruptcy, often leaving them full of garbage in our wake" (via Rolling Stone).

Advertisement

Historians, journalists, and more have spoken up against this narrative in "Hillbilly Elegy," saying it reduces systemic issues to individual failings and perpetuates negative stereotypes about Appalachian and working-class people. Vance is crystal clear in how he views the region. Per The Guardian, he wrote, "You can walk through a town where 30 percent of the young men work fewer than twenty hours a week and find not a single person aware of his own laziness."