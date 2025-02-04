Tragic Details Of Benson Boone

Benson Boone kicked off 2025 by performing at the Grammys and being nominated for Best New Artist for his debut album, "Fireworks & Rollerblades." Though he lost to Chappell Roan, it's still amazing to become a Grammy-nominated artist before turning 30. Also during music's biggest night was Boone's amazing performance of "Beautiful Things," which included a subtly flirty moment between him and newly single Jennifer Lopez.

Though Boone is finally getting major recognition for his work, the former "American Idol" contestant's life isn't without tragedy and hardships. That's part of what makes his music so powerful, drawing from personal experience and expressing himself through song.

Thankfully, Boone's relationship is going well with his girlfriend, Maggie Thurmon, but other aspects in his life caused him some turmoil. From making public apologies, to grieving a loved one, to suffering repeated injuries, Boone has dealt with some traumatic moments so far in his life.