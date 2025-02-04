The Subtle Sign That J.Lo Is Ready For Romance Again After Brutal Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez needs 2025 to be a great year, since 2024 was anything but. The "Hustlers" star filed for divorce from Ben Affleck back in August, and their divorce was finalized months later in January 2025. Granted, J.Lo made millions from that divorce, so that never hurts, but the mom of two still had to go through a super publicized separation. It's never fun having strangers on the internet investigate and analyze your every move, especially if you're trying to move on from a relationship. But after the 2025 Grammys, it seems like Lopez is ready for her second (or third) act.

Advertisement

During the awards show, Benson Boone performed "Beautiful Things," and that's when he made a subtle move. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that, at the beginning of Boone's performance, he walked behind Lopez and lightly ran his finger across her shoulder and upper back. And based on Lopez's big smile, she was into it.

The duo, who were seated at the same table during the awards show, made flirty eye contact. Later, Lopez was shown rocking out to Boone's performance when he went up onstage. Although there's a 33-year age difference between the two — and big age gaps aren't unheard of in Hollywood — fans were loving the cute, yet seemingly innocent, exchange. "JLO's eye contact with Benson Boone...... yeah she wants him bad," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We're about to see JLo and Benson Boone together after those shared looks," tweeted another.

Advertisement