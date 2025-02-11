Jennifer Lopez's Mother Has Never Held Back How She Really Feels About Diddy
Jennifer Lopez began dating Sean "Diddy" Combs in 1999. They reportedly met on the set of Lopez's music video for "If You Had My Love," although the timeline is unclear because two years prior to their relationship starting, Lopez appeared in Diddy's "Been Around The World" video. However, while the couple's highly publicized romance ended after only two years, Lopez and Diddy appeared to have had a tumultuous relationship. She claimed Diddy cheated on her, telling Vibe in 2003, "I never caught him but I just knew" (via Entertainment Weekly). The tumult went beyond possible unfaithfulness.
In 1999, Diddy and Lopez were at an NYC nightclub in Times Square when an argument involving the couple, bodyguard Anthony "Wolf" Jones, and rapper Jamal "Shyne" Barrow broke out. The argument got out of hand, resulting in several bystanders getting shot. After the shooting, Lopez, Diddy, and Jones were involved in a high-speed chase with police, and a gun found in the car after they were apprehended was stolen. According to Forbes, a woman named Natania Reuben was shot in the face during the altercation, and claims it was indeed Diddy who pulled the trigger. "I'm willing to have a doctor remove a part of the 9 mm bullet in my face so that they can use it as evidence if need be for this trial," Reuben said while a guest on NewsNation's "Elizabeth Vargas Reports."
After parting ways with Diddy around February 2001, Lopez largely kept her relationship with the disgraced rapper under wraps, besides her aforementioned Vibe interview. However, one person who has always been vocal about their disdain for Diddy is Lopez's mother, Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodríguez.
Jennifer Lopez's mom expressed her feelings about Diddy on The Wendy Williams Show
Amid Sean "Diddy" Combs' indictment on extensive sex trafficking and racketeering charges in September 2024, a TikTok clip resurfaced of Jennifer Lopez's mother expressing her true feelings regarding Diddy. In the clip in question, which is pulled from a 2015 episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," Williams is discussing Diddy, and slightly questioning Lopez about whether or not she would get back together with the disgraced rapper. "I was telling you that I could always see you getting back with Puffy in a little way," Williams told Lopez. The camera then cuts to Lopez's mom, Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodríguez, who says something inaudible while throwing her hand through the air in disapproval. It seems as though Rodríguez may have said, "It's done," but it is hard to tell for sure.
Another occurrence in which Lopez's mother reportedly expressed her unsavory feelings towards Diddy was when she came down to the police precinct in New York City after Lopez and Diddy were involved in the 1999 nightclub shooting. According to the New York Post, former NYPD Detective Derrick Parker remembers the moment Rodríguez confronted Lopez about her relationship with Diddy at the precinct. "Her mother was yelling at J.Lo in Spanish and she was really mad at Jennifer," Parker informed the outlet. "I heard her say, 'I told you not to get involved with (him).'"
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly disgusted by allegations against Diddy
The serious criminal allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs involving sex trafficking and kidnapping sent him to jail awaiting trial in 2024. Based on the horrific accusations, Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodríguez likely still doesn't want her daughter to have anything to do with the rapper. However, she may not ever have to worry about Jennifer Lopez getting back together with Diddy.
Sources close to the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer say she is upset by the rapper after hearing of the many allegations against him. According to the Daily Mail, an insider claimed that, "It is disgusting for [Lopez] to see that someone, who at one point in her life was someone she put so much trust in, has ended up turning into a very damaged human being. It is disturbing to see." They added that while she wasn't planning to speak on the allegations, she did hear about them and, " ... is aware and has seen what Diddy did and is tremendously disappointed." One of Lopez's former colleagues also spoke about her connections to Diddy and believed that J.Lo was not in the know about his alleged crimes.
