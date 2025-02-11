Jennifer Lopez's Mother Has Never Held Back How She Really Feels About Diddy

Jennifer Lopez began dating Sean "Diddy" Combs in 1999. They reportedly met on the set of Lopez's music video for "If You Had My Love," although the timeline is unclear because two years prior to their relationship starting, Lopez appeared in Diddy's "Been Around The World" video. However, while the couple's highly publicized romance ended after only two years, Lopez and Diddy appeared to have had a tumultuous relationship. She claimed Diddy cheated on her, telling Vibe in 2003, "I never caught him but I just knew" (via Entertainment Weekly). The tumult went beyond possible unfaithfulness.

In 1999, Diddy and Lopez were at an NYC nightclub in Times Square when an argument involving the couple, bodyguard Anthony "Wolf" Jones, and rapper Jamal "Shyne" Barrow broke out. The argument got out of hand, resulting in several bystanders getting shot. After the shooting, Lopez, Diddy, and Jones were involved in a high-speed chase with police, and a gun found in the car after they were apprehended was stolen. According to Forbes, a woman named Natania Reuben was shot in the face during the altercation, and claims it was indeed Diddy who pulled the trigger. "I'm willing to have a doctor remove a part of the 9 mm bullet in my face so that they can use it as evidence if need be for this trial," Reuben said while a guest on NewsNation's "Elizabeth Vargas Reports."

After parting ways with Diddy around February 2001, Lopez largely kept her relationship with the disgraced rapper under wraps, besides her aforementioned Vibe interview. However, one person who has always been vocal about their disdain for Diddy is Lopez's mother, Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodríguez.