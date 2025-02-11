Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo's Most Cringeworthy Moments While Promoting Wicked

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande developed a strong emotional bond while working on the big screen adaptation of "Wicked" together. Shortly after we learned that the actors would be taking on the lead roles of Elphaba and Glinda respectively in the movie of the beloved Broadway musical, Erivo shared an Instagram carousel revealing that her co-star had already sent her a bouquet with a sweet note expressing her excitement about her casting and how she looked forward to the day they would finally meet IRL. And, in Grande's 2024 Variety interview, she confirmed that their first day set on was incredibly moving. As the former "Victorious" star visibly teared up and took it all in, Erivo stayed right by her side, holding Grande's hand and comforting her.

The "positions" hitmaker also couldn't help but gush about the Tony winner, saying, "She is really truly my sister. We really found in each other things we needed." Meanwhile, in Erivo's own 2024 chat with Elle, she explained how they went from co-stars to BFFs. "We had really beautiful conversations, some that were not easy, but that's what makes relationships," she recalled. "Those hard conversations that you can have with someone that mean that you have to be vulnerable are the things that make you close."

In fact, their friendship was so close that Grande and Erivo got matching tattoos to immortalize their time together. Although the Oscar-nominated blockbuster's press tour was filled with heartwarming moments that served as a testament to their tight-knit bond and onscreen chemistry, it also led to some truly cringe-worthy moments that remained ingrained in our minds long after the movie left cinemas.

