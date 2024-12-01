The Matching Wicked Tattoos That Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Got
"Wicked" co-stars and IRL besties Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo immortalized their emotional bond and love for their film through several matching tattoos. In January 2024, the "7 rings" hitmaker took to Instagram to share a snap of her palm resting next to the Tony winner's to showcase their new ink, which read "For Good." The sweet tat was, of course, a reference to the iconic song of the same name from the Broadway adaptation of "Wicked."
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight shortly after Grande shared the post, Erivo opened up about how much the track meant to them, saying, "I want to say 'For Good' is one of the most... like it's really special to us. It just — it was a really special day. We filmed it over a week [and] we felt like it was a lot for the both of us, in our hearts, you know?" While appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in November 2024, Grande shared that they purposefully got inked on opposite hands so that their tats would touch whenever they held hands.
The two actors also proudly showed off the matching poppy tattoos on their hands. The flowers seem to be a reference to the "Wizard of Oz" scene, where Dorothy falls asleep in a field of poppies and is awoken by Glinda and her other friends. Additionally, Grande reportedly got an 'E' tattooed on the back of her ankle for Erivo's "Wicked" character, Elphaba. Her pal sported the same tat, except she got a 'G' for Glinda.
During a 2024 appearance on the "Today" show, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo confirmed that they had an additional "secret" tattoo. The ink was evidently incredibly special for them since they refused to spare any more details about it. While the two Grammy winners couldn't be happier about their matching ink, "Wicked" director John M. Chu wasn't entirely sure about them initially.
Speaking to SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly & Symon, the "positions" hitmaker recalled how he dubbed them "hardcore" for their tats, per People. He even tried to be the voice of reason and remind them that they hadn't even seen the finished movie at the time. There's a chance that his remarks caused Grande to think back to the time she got a tattoo with her ex-boyfriend and later hid it. However, the "Victorious" alum ultimately wasn't deterred since she had always wanted similar ink.
Speaking to Allure in August 2023, the Nickelodeon alum happily shared that she got an illustration of Glinda from L. Frank Baum's "The Wizard of Oz" inked on her hand. "This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time." the singer-songwriter explained. "I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, 'I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,' and yeah, that felt very right." Grande also honored her roots in the sweetest way in "Wicked." Meanwhile, Erivo honored Elphaba with a classic witch's hat, broom, and her quote: "Maybe some of us are just different."