The Matching Wicked Tattoos That Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Got

During a 2024 appearance on the "Today" show, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo confirmed that they had an additional "secret" tattoo. The ink was evidently incredibly special for them since they refused to spare any more details about it. While the two Grammy winners couldn't be happier about their matching ink, "Wicked" director John M. Chu wasn't entirely sure about them initially.

Speaking to SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly & Symon, the "positions" hitmaker recalled how he dubbed them "hardcore" for their tats, per People. He even tried to be the voice of reason and remind them that they hadn't even seen the finished movie at the time. There's a chance that his remarks caused Grande to think back to the time she got a tattoo with her ex-boyfriend and later hid it. However, the "Victorious" alum ultimately wasn't deterred since she had always wanted similar ink.

Speaking to Allure in August 2023, the Nickelodeon alum happily shared that she got an illustration of Glinda from L. Frank Baum's "The Wizard of Oz" inked on her hand. "This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time." the singer-songwriter explained. "I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, 'I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,' and yeah, that felt very right." Grande also honored her roots in the sweetest way in "Wicked." Meanwhile, Erivo honored Elphaba with a classic witch's hat, broom, and her quote: "Maybe some of us are just different."

