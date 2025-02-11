What We Know About Taylor Russell And Harry Styles' Hush-Hush Breakup
With paparazzi hounding them and tabloids reporting on their every move, celebrities' relationships are well documented, including Harry Styles' long list of loves. So it's a bit of a surprise when Styles manages to pull off a breakup under the radar, but that's exactly what happened between Taylor Russell and Styles. The pair was first publicly seen together in June 2023 and dated for almost a year until they quietly split in May 2024. They didn't announce it on social media, instead letting the press get the word out for them.
The Sun reported their relationship was on the rocks after travelling to Japan, and they split shortly after. "Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart," a source told the outlet. "Things have become strained recently though and they've taken some time out." An Us Weekly source around the same time was a little less concrete, saying, "They're taking some time to reevaluate things and see if this relationship is [one] that they really want to be in for the long run." Given that the couple never reunited and they're both currently single, we can safely assume they concluded that they did not want their relationship to continue for the long run.
Taylor Russell and Harry Styles' privacy
Taylor Russell and Harry Styles were only spotted a few times together while they dated, like at a Las Vegas U2 concert and the opening for Russell's play "The Effect." Styles is no stranger to tabloid rumors, but he seemingly intentionally kept his relationship out of the public eye. Russell also explained that she's not one to share herself publicly, telling The Face, "I'm never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I'm somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it."
Since their breakup, both Russell and Styles have gone in different directions. Styles hasn't toured since his Love on Tour world tour ended in July 2023 (citation) nor has he released new music since 2022's "Harry's House," so hopefully he's in the studio writing and recording new tunes. Taylor Russell, who has transformed into one of the busiest actors in the biz, has been focused on her career. "My concern and my focus is going to be on the work. My work is the most interesting thing to me, so that's what I'll say about that," she told Vanity Fair in March 2024.