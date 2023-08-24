The Stunning Transformation Of Taylor Russell

Up until a few years ago, you probably hadn't heard of Taylor Russell. After several years of sporadic bit roles, the Canadian actor burst onto the scene in 2018 with a role in the Netflix series "Lost in Space." Next, came roles in "Escape Room" and "Waves." Suddenly, she was on everyone's radar in the industry. Russell's highest-profile role yet came in 2022 when she starred opposite Timothée Chalamet and Mark Rylance in "Bones and All," Luca Guadagnino's cannibal romance. As of 2023, Russell has now made her professional stage debut starring in "The Effect" at London's National Theatre.

Not only is Russell one of the busiest young actors in Hollywood, but she also stays busy in her spare time. An avid reader with a quiet social life and a harp-playing hobby, Russell's life off-camera may be quiet, but it certainly isn't dull.

Although the young actor has had success after success, it's clear that her career is only just getting started. Let's take a look at her journey so far — here is the stunning transformation of Taylor Russell.