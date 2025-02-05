Todd Chrisley's Subtle Prison Swag Proves He's Desperate For Trump's Saving Grace

Lawyer Jay Surgent also shared with TMZ how Todd Chrisley believes he's receiving retaliation from the guards, with alleged reports of his personal items tossed around, as well as soda poured onto his bed. Now, Chrisley is hoping the POTUS will pardon him.

"Todd and his wife would like to be considered for pardon, but it will be up to President Trump to review their cases," Surgent said. "Todd has faith he will be given due consideration because he feels that he never received constitutional protections in a fair criminal justice system."

The Chrisley family does have a connection to Trump through their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, who spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention and used her platform to discuss her parents' situation. Interestingly, her top-pinned post on Instagram includes a photo of her looking buddy-buddy with Trump, as well as a lengthy caption mourning the fact Trump was convicted for falsifying business records. "The integrity of our institutions must be upheld, and the impartiality of justice must never be compromised for political gain," Savannah wrote. Because of that family connection, it is possible Trump could pardon Todd, but we'll have to wait and see if the magic of a MAGA sticker holds that much power.

