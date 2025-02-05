Todd Chrisley's Subtle Prison Swag Proves He's Desperate For Trump's Saving Grace
Todd Chrisley has had all the fun he can stand in prison and is looking to President Donald Trump for a pardon. The disgraced reality TV star has given harrowing details of his time behind bars, and his newest tactic to earn a "get out of jail free" card involves a sticker. He and his wife, Julie Chrisley, have been incarcerated since 2022 for several financial crimes. Todd and Julie's prison sentences are 12 and seven years, respectively, and they've been in Florida prisons since January 2023.
In a new report from TMZ, Todd's lawyer, Jay Surgent, told the outlet that his client shared how his MAGA sticker was ripped off the chair Todd put it on in his cell. Apparently, other inmates' stickers were untouched; only Todd's was removed. Todd thinks that the prison guards are hostile to him because Todd is a Trump supporter and also because the FPC Pensacola prison is getting shut down due to Todd's vocal complaints about the inmates' conditions. According to the AP, however, the closure is due to "critical staffing shortage, crumbling infrastructure, and limited budgetary resources" (via Pensacola News Journal).
Todd Chrisley has a connection to Trump through his daughter
Lawyer Jay Surgent also shared with TMZ how Todd Chrisley believes he's receiving retaliation from the guards, with alleged reports of his personal items tossed around, as well as soda poured onto his bed. Now, Chrisley is hoping the POTUS will pardon him.
"Todd and his wife would like to be considered for pardon, but it will be up to President Trump to review their cases," Surgent said. "Todd has faith he will be given due consideration because he feels that he never received constitutional protections in a fair criminal justice system."
The Chrisley family does have a connection to Trump through their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, who spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention and used her platform to discuss her parents' situation. Interestingly, her top-pinned post on Instagram includes a photo of her looking buddy-buddy with Trump, as well as a lengthy caption mourning the fact Trump was convicted for falsifying business records. "The integrity of our institutions must be upheld, and the impartiality of justice must never be compromised for political gain," Savannah wrote. Because of that family connection, it is possible Trump could pardon Todd, but we'll have to wait and see if the magic of a MAGA sticker holds that much power.