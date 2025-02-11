Fox News' Martha MacCallum Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

Bret Baier isn't the only Fox News host who can't escape plastic surgery speculation. After decades of covering news stories on camera, Martha MacCallum's audience believes they've observed both subtle and significant changes in her appearance. Many theorize that some of those changes — if not the majority — have more to do with cosmetic surgery than aging. Fan speculation of MacCallum's surgeries can be traced back to 2009. "Martha MacCallum may have had botox ..." one curious viewer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter (via Gazette Direct). "Anyone else think she had it?"

The rumors didn't stop there. Some have even gone to MacCallum's own social media pages to inquire about her possible procedures. "Martha what have you done to your face? You don't look the same, your eyebrows are gone and if you got an eye job then I would sue the surgeon," a user posted on MacCallum's Facebook. On Reddit, another commenter was convinced MacCallum had work done, though they seemed unsure if it was surgery, botox, or filler.

One of thee secrets plastic surgeons want their patients to know is that Botox and fillers aren't the same cosmetic procedure. Botox improves wrinkles by paralyzing targeted muscles. Meanwhile, as its name suggests, fillers fill out wrinkles to allow for smoother skin. So, if MacCallum wanted to turn back time on her skin, both options could be effective.

