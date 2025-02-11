Fox News' Martha MacCallum Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors
Bret Baier isn't the only Fox News host who can't escape plastic surgery speculation. After decades of covering news stories on camera, Martha MacCallum's audience believes they've observed both subtle and significant changes in her appearance. Many theorize that some of those changes — if not the majority — have more to do with cosmetic surgery than aging. Fan speculation of MacCallum's surgeries can be traced back to 2009. "Martha MacCallum may have had botox ..." one curious viewer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter (via Gazette Direct). "Anyone else think she had it?"
The rumors didn't stop there. Some have even gone to MacCallum's own social media pages to inquire about her possible procedures. "Martha what have you done to your face? You don't look the same, your eyebrows are gone and if you got an eye job then I would sue the surgeon," a user posted on MacCallum's Facebook. On Reddit, another commenter was convinced MacCallum had work done, though they seemed unsure if it was surgery, botox, or filler.
One of thee secrets plastic surgeons want their patients to know is that Botox and fillers aren't the same cosmetic procedure. Botox improves wrinkles by paralyzing targeted muscles. Meanwhile, as its name suggests, fillers fill out wrinkles to allow for smoother skin. So, if MacCallum wanted to turn back time on her skin, both options could be effective.
Martha MacCallum denied she had plastic surgery in a scathing response
For every person who believes Martha MacCallum went under the knife, there are many who claim otherwise. One of those people is MacCallum herself, who clapped back at a now-deleted social media comment that seemingly accused her of getting plastic surgery. MacCallum wrote on X, "Ha! I've never had one, but took two [weeks] off, which I think works even better." She continued by accusing the original commenter of having bad plastic surgery, saying, "Yours makes you look like Santa."
MacCallum's followers supported her during the exchange, with many believing that nature and genetics had a greater impact on her aging than any procedure could. "Best natural, good looking female broadcaster," one person wrote. Another user added, "Our daughter is close to you in age (I think). A cruise allowed her [to look] rested and no facelift."
If MacCallum had surgery, she may have done it early in life to age gracefully. In 2021, doctors predicted that preventative procedures would become a trend, with people starting in their 20s to improve their future appearance. Perhaps early measures like this helped MacCallum preserve her looks. The internet may never know if she got work done or not. But the prolific host might as well take the Botox, filler, and facelift rumors as a compliment. One of the signs that someone looks too good for their age is when their appearance sparks plastic surgery rumors.